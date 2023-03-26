SEATTLE – Caitlin Clark ran off the court with an enthusiastic fist pump, a quick wave to the crowd and a giant bear hug for coach Lisa Bluder, knowing her work was complete.

The Iowa junior recorded the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA women’s basketball tournament history Sunday, sending the Hawkeyes to the Final Four for the first time since 1993 with a 97-83 victory over Louisville in the Seattle regional final at Climate Pledge Arena.

Clark exited with 22 seconds remaining after scoring 41 points – her third-highest scoring total of the season – grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists as the Hawkeyes move on to Friday’s national semifinals in Dallas.

After becoming the first 30-win team in the history of the Hawkeye program, Iowa will face the winner of Monday’s game between South Carolina and Maryland in its next postseason assignment.

Sunday, Iowa rode Clark’s historic performance and a season-high 16 3-point baskets to earn its second berth in college basketball’s premier event in the program’s history.

When the final seconds ticked off the clock, Iowa players spilled onto the court, celebrating with hugs, confetti and Clark sprinted around the arena, sharing the celebration with thousands of Iowa fans in the crowd of 11,700.

Bluder hoisted the regional championship trophy and Clark was named as the region’s most valuable player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Iowa’s Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock.

After Bluder was presented the regional championship trophy, players took time cutting down the nets before packing their bags for a flight to Dallas on Monday.

For the second straight game, the Hawkeyes used huge third quarter to take control of the game, turning back a Cardinals’ team that was playing in a regional championship game for the fifth consecutive season.

After falling behind by a dozen points in the second quarter and pulling within 48-43 at halftime, a steal and lay-in by Rock Island graduate Chrislyn Carr had the Cardinals within a 48-47 score with 9 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Gabbie Marshall answered with a 3-pointer that ignited a 30-point third quarter by the Hawkeyes.

Marshall’s basket began a run of 11 unanswered points by Iowa.

A basket by Warnock followed by baskets from behind the arc by Clark and Marshall left Louisville with a 59-47 deficit with 7:28 to go in the quarter.

The Cardinals hit just three field goals the rest of the third quarter following the basket by Carr, a Davenport native, who finished with 11 points.

Iowa, which shot 53.7 percent for the game and outrebounded the Cardinals 33-32, didn’t let Louisville creep back into the game again.

Three free throws by Clark and a 3-pointer by Kate Martin allowed the Hawkeyes to regain a 65-52 lead after the Cardinals had pulled with 59-52 midway through the quarter.

More marksmanship from behind the arc – one 3-pointer by Marshall followed by another from Clark allowed Iowa to finish the deciding quarter on an 11-2 run.

The Hawkeyes’ margin reached 81-61 on a 3-pointer by Clark with 9:25 remaining in the Hawkeyes’ first regional championship win since 1993.

Louisville pulled within 86-76 with 2:10 remaining in the game but came no closer as Iowa (30-6) finished off a 23-of-30 effort at the foul line.

The third-quarter onslaught wasn’t the first scoring surge by the Hawkeyes.

It took Iowa a little over two minutes to find itself with its biggest deficit of the tournament – eight points.

The Cardinals’ Hailey Van Lith scored six of her team-high 27 points in the opening minutes of the game to send Louisville to an 8-0 lead and prompt a Hawkeye timeout with 7:45 to go in the first quarter.

Clark made certain things didn’t stay that way for long.

The junior needed 51 seconds to put the game back into the game.

Clark scored on a drive, swiped a pass at midcourt and laid the ball in on the break before knocking down the first of Iowa’s nine first-half 3-point baskets to pull Iowa within 8-7 with 6:24 to go in the quarter.

Carr temporarily prevented the Hawkeyes from taking a lead.

After hitting just 1-of-8 shots and finished with three points in the Cardinals’ regional semifinal win over Ole Miss, Carr connected on her first three 3-point shots of the game.

Her first extended Louisville’s 8-7 lead and her second added to a 15-14 advantage.

After Carr gave the Cardinals an 18-14 lead, Iowa used a pair of 3-pointers by Clark to take its first lead of the game, moving ahead 20-18 on a shot from the left of the key.

Martin followed with Iowa’s fifth 3-point basket of the quarter before Carr kept Louisville within two in a first quarter that ended with the Hawkeyes in front, 25-21.

Warnock got in on the long-distance marksmanship in the second quarter, burying back-to-back shots from behind the arc and prompting a timeout with 5:54 remaining in the half.

After a turnover, Clark extended the Iowa lead to 41-29 with the fifth of her eight 3-point baskets but Van Lith scored 11 points over the final 4:09 of the half as the Cardinals clawed their way within 48-43 at the break.

Louisville pulled within one point as Carr reached double figures on her steal and lay-in during the opening minute of the second half, but the Cardinals (26-12) came no closer the rest of the game.