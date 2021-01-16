Hawkeyes are on record pace shooting 3s

Much has been made of the fact that the Iowa basketball team leads the country in both assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.
And, of course, everyone knows that the Hawkeyes have the nation’s leading scorer in Luka Garza.
But there is at least one more major reason why the Hawkeyes are off to a strong start and currently are ranked No. 5 in the country: This the best 3-point shooting team of Fran McCaffery’s 11-year tenure at Iowa, possibly the best perimeter shooting team in the history of the program.
Going into today’s nationally televised 11 a.m. game at Northwestern, the Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten) are averaging a Big Ten-leading 10.46 3-point field goals per game. The school record is 8.82, set four years ago.
Their current 3-point percentage of 39.3% would be only the sixth best in Iowa history, but it’s easily the best of the McCaffery era.
All of the better 3-point percentages in school history came before 2008, when the 3-point distance was 19 feet, 9 inches. It is now 22 feet 1 ¾ inches.
"I think the more 3-point weapons your team has, the harder you're going to be to guard, provided the group of individuals are unselfish and team-oriented," McCaffery said. "When you have the best low post player in college basketball, you want to throw it inside, you want to get him the ball. But he's equally effective at the 3-point line."
The Hawkeyes’ 3-point success is fairly simple: They have a lot of great shooters.
Starters CJ Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp and Garza all are shooting better than 40% from behind the arc and career leader Jordan Bohannon is up to 39.6% after a rough start. Almost everyone who comes off the bench is capable of making 3s.
But there’s much more to it than that.
"Ball movement," Garza said. "We move the ball really well. I think it helps when you get one of the best shooters of all time in Iowa history (Bohannon) to come back. I think that definitely helps. We just keep moving the ball and being an unselfish group.
"I think we’re a really good shooting team and we’ve known that for a while. Last year with injuries or whatever, we didn’t have as many good shooters on the floor as we do this year."
Garza said McCaffery’s approach to giving almost everyone the green light to shoot from the outside also breeds confidence.
"Even if you’re missing, Coach is going to keep coming to you and telling you it’s going to drop," Garza said. "That’s a big thing."
Bohannon said the Hawkeyes’ motion offense is very difficult for opponents to defend, too, because it’s not designed to get shots for anyone in particular.
"When you have multiple guys shooting 40-plus percent from 3-point range on top of Luka being able to step out and shoot a high number on the 3-point line, I think that just creates so much problems for the other team to guard us …," he said.
"I think we’re just locked in to pass up good shots to get great shots."
The marksmanship has been especially good during a current four-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes have shot 47.6% from behind the arc during that run. Bohannon, who is now tied for sixth on the Big Ten’s career 3-point list, has made 63.3% (19 for 30) in those four games.
The 3-point shot always has been a component of McCaffery’s plan but he expects to see the tactic become even more prevalent in the college game than it already is.
"I think moving forward, most coaches are going to try to recruit as many 3-point shooters as possible," he said. "When you think about the return on investment per possession, it makes a lot of sense."