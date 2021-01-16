Hawkeyes are on record pace shooting 3s

The Hawkeyes’ 3-point success is fairly simple: They have a lot of great shooters.

Starters CJ Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp and Garza all are shooting better than 40% from behind the arc and career leader Jordan Bohannon is up to 39.6% after a rough start. Almost everyone who comes off the bench is capable of making 3s.

But there’s much more to it than that.

"Ball movement," Garza said. "We move the ball really well. I think it helps when you get one of the best shooters of all time in Iowa history (Bohannon) to come back. I think that definitely helps. We just keep moving the ball and being an unselfish group.

"I think we’re a really good shooting team and we’ve known that for a while. Last year with injuries or whatever, we didn’t have as many good shooters on the floor as we do this year."

Garza said McCaffery’s approach to giving almost everyone the green light to shoot from the outside also breeds confidence.

"Even if you’re missing, Coach is going to keep coming to you and telling you it’s going to drop," Garza said. "That’s a big thing."