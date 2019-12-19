Hawkeyes are prepared for life after Bohannon

IOWA CITY — No one connected with the Iowa basketball team was caught off guard by the decision Jordan Bohannon made this week.

Bohannon, who underwent surgery on his right hip in May, decided to undergo the same sort of procedure on his left hip, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

"We kind of suspected it, I think," sophomore Connor McCaffery said. "We knew what he was dealing with and what he was going through, the pain that he was in. Having to make this decision, I don’t think it really surprised everyone a ton."

Bohannon had the surgery Thursday morning at University Hospital, and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it went very well.

McCaffery actually was late for his weekly news conference because he spent nearly an hour at the hospital visiting with Bohannon’s family. He said he thinks the senior guard made the right decision and he rejected the notion that Bohannon might have come back too soon after the first surgery.

"I think he did exactly what he wanted to do," McCaffery said. "The (first) surgery went well and he felt good. … I think he knew at some point this was going to have to be done and the only question was would it be done now or at the end of the year. I think he completely made the right decision to do it now."