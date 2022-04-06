Hawkeyes' Ash plans to transfer

With an extra year of eligibility available, Iowa reserve Austin Ash is looking for playing time and a place to conclude his college basketball career.

Ash has entered the NCAA transfer portal for a second straight year, this time searching for graduate transfer opportunities after spending the past five seasons at Iowa.

The 6-foot-3 guard, a former Mount Vernon prep from Cedar Rapids, spent his first four seasons as a walk-on with the Hawkeyes before being placed on scholarship prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

After redshirting as a true freshman for the 2017-18 season, Ash played in 44 games over the past four years for Iowa and coach Fran McCaffery said he is deserving of an opportunity to benefit from the additional year of eligibility the NCAA gave all student-athletes during the 2019-20 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He is a Division I player who didn’t see the minutes he deserved because we were loaded at the guard position,’’ McCaffery said. “Austin will be a great asset wherever he goes because he is a great shooter, doesn’t make mistakes and has tremendous character. We wish him nothing but the best.’’

Ash, who sought transfer opportunities a year ago and later withdrew his name from the portal, scored in 13 of the 18 games he played in for Iowa during the 2021-22 season, averaging 2.9 points.

In a statement announcing his desire to use the additional year, Ash said he was “grateful’’ for his time at Iowa.

“I can’t thank coach McCaffery and the other coaches enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Hawkeye,’’ Ash said. “Raising the Big Ten trophy in Indianapolis with my teammates is a memory that I will never forget.’’

Ash is the third Iowa player to enter the transfer portal this spring, following Joe Toussaint and Josh Ogundele.

