Hawkeyes' Ash transfers to The Citadel

Austin Ash has found the opportunity he was seeking.

The Iowa basketball player who entered the transfer portal in April will conclude his college career next season at The Citadel.

“Excited to play my last year of college ball for @CitadelHoops,’’ Ash wrote on Twitter, announcing his decision.

Ash will play on team coached by Davenport Assumption graduate Ed Conroy, who returned this spring to a program which last enjoyed a 20-win season under his guidance during the 2008-09 season.

Conroy spent last season as the associate head coach at Vanderbilt after working as an assistant at Minnesota from 2016-21. He was the head coach at Tulane for six seasons after his previous four-year stint as the head coach at The Citadel.

Using the COVID-19 bonus year of eligibility made available to all players who were on rosters during the 2019-20 season, Ash joins a program which finished 13-18 last season.

The Cedar Rapids native who played high school basketball at Mount Vernon transferred to The Citadel after spending the past five seasons with the Hawkeyes.

Ash was a walk-on during his first four years at Iowa before earning a scholarship prior to the 2021-22 season.

He played in 44 games for the Hawkeyes during his career and recorded career highs last season with 52 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and eight 3-point baskets.

Ash was one of three Iowa players to enter the transfer portal following the Hawkeyes’ 26-10 season.

Guard Joe Toussaint transferred to West Virginia while post player Josh Ogundele eventually withdrew his name from the transfer portal and will return to Iowa next season.

