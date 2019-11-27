Hawkeyes begin rugged stretch with Texas Tech

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We’ve got to be ready to play the next time we have a big, tough outfit in front of us. I think we’re just excited to continue to grow as a team. You can only become better by playing the best. In this stretch we’re going to see what we’re made of."

Texas Tech clearly qualifies as "a big, tough outfit." The Red Raiders return only one starter and three lettermen from that national runner-up team, but they’ve rolled through the first five games of this season, outscoring the opposition by an average of 27 points per game. Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, the first five-star player ever recruited by the program, is averaging 19.4 points per game.

"They’re really good defensively as we all know," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "They’re also really good offensively. All four teams out there (in Las Vegas) are really good teams. It should be a great barometer for us."

Texas Tech is only the tip of a 3½-week iceberg that includes a game against either Creighton or San Diego State on Friday, a visit to Syracuse next Tuesday, the Big Ten opener at Michigan, a home game with Minnesota, a trek over to that house of horrors known at Hilton Coliseum for a game against Iowa State and then a matchup with Cincinnati in Chicago.