Hawkeyes' Bohannon has unexpected ending

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Things didn’t end the way Jordan Bohannon envisioned.

Thursday’s 67-63 loss to Richmond in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament proved to be a stunning, emotional finale to a unique career for Iowa’s sixth-year senior.

Bohannon finished with six points in his NCAA-record 179th game for the Hawkeyes, hitting a pair of 3-point baskets to add to his Big Ten-record collection of 455. He even added three final assists to his school record total of 704.

But on Thursday, it wasn’t enough.

"I thought we played one of our worst halves of basketball all season in the first half, but we were only down by one," Bohannon said. "I knew we had a little bit of life left in us, and we made a bit of a run. You’ve got to credit them, though."

The Spiders, who matched the Hawkeyes’ four wins in four days run to a conference tourney title last weekend, held the Hawkeyes 20.7% shooting from 3-point range.

It wasn’t the conclusion Bohannon wanted, but he still appreciated the journey before taking off an Iowa uniform one last time.

"There’s not a lot of people in the country who believed in me out of high school. I faced a lot of adversity coming back, a couple of hip surgeries, dealt with a lot of injuries," Bohannon said.

"This past year, I put my heart and soul into this team. I just, hopefully, left this jersey in a better place. That’s all I ever wanted to do."

Missed opportunities: Connor McCaffery felt Thursday’s loss was a game of missed opportunities for Iowa.

"Missed some shots, had some untimely turnovers. They had a couple of offensive rebounds in really big situations and we didn’t," he said. "We just didn’t capitalize on a lot of the opportunities that we had."

He said Richmond’s decision to send five players back quickly on defense denied the Hawkeyes a chance to get their transition game going.

"They slowed the game down, but at the end of the day we just didn’t play very well," Connor McCaffery said. "Missed a lot of shots, had a couple of floaters roll out on us. Sometimes, it’s just the way the ball rolls."

Finishing touch: Nathan Cayo scored five straight points for the Spiders after Iowa pulled within 58-57 with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining.

One of six players on the Richmond roster who opted to use an additional year of eligibility this season that the NCAA granted all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cayo entered the game averaging 8.7 points.

He finished with 15 on 7-of-11 shooting against Iowa.

"Those baskets he hit were big. I did think we would be able to score inside — and I felt we missed some shots around the rim in the first half — but he hit two really big baskets late," Spiders coach Chris Mooney said.

"We’re committed to throwing the ball inside. That could show up to be anybody, and today those big baskets belonged to Nate."

Murray earns rarity: Before Thursday’s game tipped off, sophomore Keegan Murray became just the fourth player in Hawkeye history to earn consensus All-American recognition.

The Big Ten’s leading scorer at 23.6 points per game earned the honor by being named a first-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

He previously received first-team honors from the Associated Press and The Sporting News and second-team recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Murray joins Murray Wier in 1948, Charles Darling in 1952 and Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021 as the only Iowa players to achieve consensus All-American status.

Not an edge: Iowa outrebounded Richmond 40-36 on Thursday, but for the first time in the 21 games the Hawkeyes have won the rebounding battle they lost.

And even when Iowa did grab a board on the offensive end it proved to be a struggle to get much out of it.

The Hawkeyes collected 14 of their rebounds on the offensive end of the court but had just seven second-chance points to show for it.

Season's best: Patrick McCaffery tied a season high with 18 points.

The sophomore also set a career high with four 3-point field goals in the setback. Two of his baskets from behind the arc and an additional two-point basket came during an 11-0 run in the opening minutes of the second half.

Hard to score: Iowa’s 63 points were the fewest the Hawkeyes have had in a game since scoring 46 in a loss at Rutgers on Jan. 19.

"A great defensive effort against one of the best offenses in the country," Mooney said after his team held Iowa well below its scoring average of 83.8 points per game.

Richmond held Iowa to 36.4% shooting from the field and 20.7% from 3-point range.

Neither were season lows. The Hawkeyes’ worst shooting night of the season came during an 86-69 win over North Carolina Central. Iowa shot just 27% in that game, including going 18.5% from 3-point range.

Streak stopped: Iowa’s loss ended a recent string of NCAA tourney success for the Hawkeyes.

Taking the court at the KeyBank Center, Iowa had won its NCAA opener in each of its last four appearances. The Hawkeyes last lost its first postseason game in 2014 when it was beaten in overtime by Tennessee.

