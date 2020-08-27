Hawkeyes' Bohannon unloads in first podcast

“I think it’s important first off for the NCAA just to listen,’’ Bohannon said. “They just want to do their own thing and make their revenue. They say they’re a non-profit organization but everyone knows that’s complete (expletive). They aren’t allowing players to have a voice. They refuse to let players have a voice in what things are decided on.’’

Bohannon has become involved in the National Collegiate Players Association (NCPA) and he said one of the residual effects of the pandemic is that it has opened a “gateway’’ for athletes to voice their opinions.

“We’re really just seen as dollar signs by the universities and the NCAA,’’ he said. “I think this is an important time for college athletes to continue to be united and you can see how much has been decided in the Big Ten and the Pac-12 because they’re so scared that they don’t want to play. That just shows you right there how much power the players have.’’

Bohannon went on from there to get in his licks on the NCAA’s policies about athletes’ rights to profit from their names, images and likenesses, another favorite topic of the NCPA.

But most of the double-barreled, 65-minute rant pertained to the way COVID-19 has been handled. Or mishandled.