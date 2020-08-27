Hawkeyes' Bohannon unloads in first podcast

Jordan Bohannon never has been shy about talking.
The Iowa basketball team’s fifth-year senior point guard always has been fairly out-spoken but it’s frequently been in a coy, playful vein. Sometimes you’re not sure when he’s being serious and when he’s pulling your leg.
He left no doubt this week. He’s not holding anything back in his latest venture.
Bohannon and former Iowa student Zach Cohen launched a new weekly podcast called “The Standpoint,’’ which promises to “break down the barrier between the fan and the athlete.’’
They broke several things in this first segment, including some news.
Bohannon revealed that seven members of the Hawkeyes team have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer. The school previously announced that two players had done so and head coach Fran McCaffery later mentioned in a news conference that there had been three.
This is the first time we heard that half the team was stricken.
Bohannon, who missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery, also talked a little about the life of a college athlete, noting that the oft-used phrase student-athlete is “a made-up term.
“We’re not students,’’ he said. “Our main goal when we get to the university is to win.’’
Then he really unloaded on the NCAA, the Big Ten, league commissioner Kevin Warren and a lot of other people. He raised his voice in anger several times and repeatedly referred to the current state of college athletics as a “(expletive) show.
“There’s absolutely zero leadership coming from the NCAA,’’ Bohannon said. “They’re not doing anything about it. They’re letting all the conferences pretty much decide their fate for the season upcoming ...
“The Big Ten and Pac-12 said pretty much ‘(Expletive) it, we’re not playing. We’re not going to play. We’re not going to put the players in harm’s way of possibly contracting COVID.’’’
But he then went on to say he’s skeptical of the motives behind the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions to postpone their football seasons, pointing out that most of the leaders of the recent College Athletes United movement compete in those two conferences.
“I don’t think that’s a coincidence at all,’’ he said. “The Big Ten and the Pac-12, I think, are scared of players unionizing and they’re afraid that if this happens it will totally ruin the college athletic model and that everything will just kind of go to (expletive) after that if the players are allowed to organize.’’
He pointed to the NBA bubble as a model that has worked well because the players and management actually talked to one another and listened. He said college athletics should have a similar situation.
“Imagine how much would have been accomplished,’’ he said. “They had all this time, all this summer to figure something out and they weren’t able to do anything. Nothing has been accomplished. I don’t care what anyone says; absolutely nothing has been accomplished in any conference.
“There’s just absolutely no unity from any of the conferences,’’ Bohannon continued. “Everyone wants to do their own thing. And there’s nothing happening from the NCAA bringing everything together. There needs to be that leader that says ‘We’re doing all the same precautions, all the same protocols for everyone in the NCAA. If you don’t follow it, there’s consequences.’’’
The onslaught continued.
“There’s no leadership from anyone for anything to even happen,’’ Bohannon said, his voice intensifying even more. “(NCAA director) Mark Emmert finally said ‘OK, we might have a bubble for the college basketball season.’ No (expletive), they’re thinking about college basketball because the NCAA makes all their money from college basketball. They’re worrying more about the college basketball season than the football season and the football season comes before the basketball season. It makes no sense at all.’’
Cohen, who did manage to get a word in here and there, asked Bohannon what he would like to see happen.
“I think it’s important first off for the NCAA just to listen,’’ Bohannon said. “They just want to do their own thing and make their revenue. They say they’re a non-profit organization but everyone knows that’s complete (expletive). They aren’t allowing players to have a voice. They refuse to let players have a voice in what things are decided on.’’
Bohannon has become involved in the National Collegiate Players Association (NCPA) and he said one of the residual effects of the pandemic is that it has opened a “gateway’’ for athletes to voice their opinions.
“We’re really just seen as dollar signs by the universities and the NCAA,’’ he said. “I think this is an important time for college athletes to continue to be united and you can see how much has been decided in the Big Ten and the Pac-12 because they’re so scared that they don’t want to play. That just shows you right there how much power the players have.’’
Bohannon went on from there to get in his licks on the NCAA’s policies about athletes’ rights to profit from their names, images and likenesses, another favorite topic of the NCPA.
But most of the double-barreled, 65-minute rant pertained to the way COVID-19 has been handled. Or mishandled.
“Our society is still in shambles from the virus and we’re more worried about playing college sports than getting this all figured out,’’ he said.
This podcast, available on Apple Podcats and Spotify, is slated to be a weekly thing. Bohannon said next week former Hawkeye Tyler Cook will be a special guest.
It will be interesting to see how long this thing lasts.
As Bohannon knows better than almost anyone, college athletic departments aren’t crazy about the idea of their athletes having strong opinions. They like to control situations, control the athletes, control everything.
I’m guessing they may try to control Bohannon. They may prevail upon him to bring The Standpoint to a standstill.
Or at least they'll try.
If they succeed, we at least got one chance to hear an Iowa athlete speak in a pointed, unrehearsed, unrestrained way.
