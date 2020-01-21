Hawkeyes brace for visit from Big Ten's most improved team

“I think he came in with a plan and wanted to build it the right way,’’ McCaffery said. “Wasn't trying to do it very quickly. He got the guys he wanted to play the way he wants to play, and he's got a group that's buying into what he's teaching.

“It has been impressive what they've done, but keep in mind they were kind of bounced around as a program. They were in the Atlantic 10, the Big East, and back to the old Eastern 8 or whatever it was back in those days. I think they found a home now in terms of being able to recruit to a Big Ten program.’’

Rutgers currently is tied for second in the Big Ten at 5-2 and is 14-4 overall although 13 of those wins have come at home in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In their first three years under Pikiell, the Scarlet Knights won only two games against teams ranked in the top 40 in the country in the KenPom rankings. This season they’ve won five.

They have a shot at a sixth Wednesday. Iowa currently is No. 15.

Their swift ascent hasn’t been a total shock to players who took the court against them in the past few seasons. Iowa center Luka Garza remembers that Rutgers came into Iowa City last March and ruined Nicholas Baer’s Senior Day.