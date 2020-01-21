Hawkeyes brace for visit from Big Ten's most improved team

IOWA CITY — Back when Fran McCaffery was in college, Rutgers was pretty good.
The Scarlet Knights went 22-9 in the 1978-79 season and finished that campaign rated 18th in the Associated Press poll.
They hadn’t been ranked since. Until this week.
The Knights popped into the Top 25 at No. 24 on Monday and will take the court with a national ranking next to their name for the first time in 40 years when they visit McCaffery's 19th-ranked Iowa team on Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Even if Rutgers didn’t have that number next to its name, McCaffery knew his team was going to have its hands full with what is almost unquestionably the most improved team in the Big Ten.
“They play really hard,’’ McCaffery said. “They're physical. They have depth. Not a lot of drop-off when they go to the bench at all. They have size. They're contesting you at the rim as well as putting pressure on the ball.’’
McCaffery has known Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell for a long time, dating back to Pikiell’s decade as the head coach at Stony Brook. He knew there was a good chance his friend would get Rutgers pointed in the right direction after the Knights won only nine conference games in their first four years in the Big Ten.
It has taken him four years, but Pikiell has the Scarlet Knights sniffing their first NCAA tournament berth in 29 years.
“I think he came in with a plan and wanted to build it the right way,’’ McCaffery said. “Wasn't trying to do it very quickly. He got the guys he wanted to play the way he wants to play, and he's got a group that's buying into what he's teaching.
“It has been impressive what they've done, but keep in mind they were kind of bounced around as a program. They were in the Atlantic 10, the Big East, and back to the old Eastern 8 or whatever it was back in those days. I think they found a home now in terms of being able to recruit to a Big Ten program.’’
Rutgers currently is tied for second in the Big Ten at 5-2 and is 14-4 overall although 13 of those wins have come at home in Piscataway, New Jersey.
In their first three years under Pikiell, the Scarlet Knights won only two games against teams ranked in the top 40 in the country in the KenPom rankings. This season they’ve won five.
They have a shot at a sixth Wednesday. Iowa currently is No. 15.
Their swift ascent hasn’t been a total shock to players who took the court against them in the past few seasons. Iowa center Luka Garza remembers that Rutgers came into Iowa City last March and ruined Nicholas Baer’s Senior Day.
“They’ve got a lot of talented guys on their roster,’’ Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp said. “They brought in some grad transfers and a few different pieces that are really talented and they’re playing really well together right now. They’re playing to their strengths, I guess. They’re obviously not a good shooting team, but they are a really good defensive team that creates turnovers, which means transition buckets.’’
It’s the defense that has the Hawkeyes most concerned. The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten in both scoring defense and field goal percentage defense.
“They have one of the better defenses in the country, not just the league,’’ Garza said. “That’s the biggest challenge for us is just handling their intensity at that end. It’s been impressive scouting them just seeing how they get up into teams and take them out of what they want to do.’’
The Knights don’t have a lot of stars with big offensive numbers. No one averages more than 12 points per game. Probably their best player is junior point guard Geo Baker and he’s not even starting right now after missing three games with a broken thumb.
What the Knights mostly are is physical. Really, really physical.
“Rough team … always aggressive all the time,’’ Iowa freshman Joe Toussaint said. “They just try to get up into your space and just try to mug you and stuff.’’
Wieskamp said the Hawkeyes have been trying to replicate that as much as possible in practice to get ready for the bruising battle they’ll face Wednesday.
“Watching games from last year, they’re bumping you off cuts, constantly in your space, trying to create those turnovers,’’ Wieskamp said. “You’ve just got to be strong with the ball.’’