Hawkeyes, Clark challenged by Big Ten's top defender

When the 12th-ranked Iowa women's basketball team opens play in the Big Ten Tournament, a match-up against Northwestern will feature two of the conference's premier plays.

The Hawkeyes' Big Ten player of the year Caitlin Clark will be challenged again by Big Ten defensive player of the year Veronica Burton of the Wildcats in Friday's 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"It's an exciting match-up. It's one I'm looking forward to and I'm sure she's looking forward to it, too,'' Burton said following the seventh-seeded Wildcats' 65-60 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

"Any chance we get to play Iowa, I mean, we had a tough loss to them at home, so we're looking forward to matching up with them in the Big Ten Tournament. She's a great competitor and I'm excited for it.''

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats split regular-season games, each winning on the road.

Northwestern won 77-69 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 6 and lost to Iowa 72-67 in overtime at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Jan. 28.

Clark finished with 30 and 28 points in those two games and Burton said the loss at home to the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten) still stings.

"That was one we needed and one we thought we had,'' Burton said. "So to lose at home, overtime, just the way it all went down was tough, tough to swallow.''

Northwestern coach Joe McKeown said the Wildcats (17-11, 8-8) know what they're getting into against a second-seeded Iowa team that shared the conference regular-season title with Ohio State.

"The biggest thing is just to say 'have fun, play hard, understand what they're trying to do' and try to take them out of it,'' McKeown said. "The same for Iowa. I'm sure they will be saying the same thing, but these have been some great games the last couple years.''

