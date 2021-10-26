Hawkeyes' Clark claims preseason honors

Although the first tipoff of the season remains more than a week away, Caitlin Clark has managed another first for the Iowa women’s basketball program.
The sophomore guard became the first Hawkeye to ever earn first-team preseason all-American honors from the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Clark was also named by Big Ten coaches as the league’s preseason player of the year and joined teammate Monika Czinano on the 10-player preseason all-Big Ten teams selected both by Big Ten coaches and a media panel.
The preseason accolades follow a dominant freshman season by the point guard from West Des Moines, who earned second-team all-American recognition following her first season in an Iowa uniform.
Clark led the country with a scoring average of 26.6 points per game and also averaged 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while sharing national freshman of the year recognition.
Among five returning starters on this year’s Iowa team, Clark helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 20-10 record and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney during the 2020-21 season.
She provided an outside presence that was complemented inside by Czinano.
The senior post player led the country with a 66.8-percent shooting touch last season while averaging 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Clark was joined on the Associated Press preseason all-American team by Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.
The Big Ten preseason all-conference teams selected by the coaches and a media panel were identical, with Clark and Czinano one of four sets of teammates selected to both teams.
Indiana’s Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes, Maryland’s Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu, Michigan’s Leigha Brown and Naz Hillmon were named to both Big Ten teams as were Michigan State’s Nia Clouden and Northwestern’s Veronica Burton.
The only difference between the two teams came in the selection of the preseason player of the year, with coaches choosing Clark and the media panel opting for Hillmon.
The Wolverines’ senior forward was named the Big Ten player of the year last season, earning first-team all-American honors while averaging 24 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
Iowa opens its schedule on Nov. 4, hosting Truman State in a 6:30 p.m. exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.