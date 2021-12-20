Hawkeyes' Clark confident shots will fall

Caitlin Clark knows the shots will eventually drop.
There’s not a doubt in her mind.
As the Iowa women’s basketball team prepares for its final nonconference game of the season, the all-American guard is working to knock down shots that haven’t been falling as frequently as they did last season.
Heading into Tuesday’s 2 p.m. home game with IUPUI, Clark continues to lead the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes in scoring at 22.4 points per game, down from the nation-leading 26.6 points she averaged a year ago as a freshman.
That is mirrored in Clark’s shooting percentage from the field.
After knocking down shots at a 47.2-percent pace a year ago, Clark is shooting 38.4 percent from the field during Iowa’s 6-2 start.
She has not shot over 40 percent from the field in any of the Hawkeyes’ last five games, using an 8-of-11 game at the line to overcome a 5-of-18 game from the field during her 21-point effort in Saturday’s 69-61 win over UCF.
The sophomore isn’t worried.
“My confidence is still where it needs to be,’’ Clark said Monday. “I’m shooting it fine in practice. I’m going to keep shooting, no matter what. When we need big shots, I’m going to step up and take those, too.’’
She quickly pointed out that her touch at the free throw line and her assist and rebounding numbers remain strong.
Clark is hitting foul shots at an 87.5-percent clip, hitting 42-of-48 during the Hawkeyes’ on-again, off-again season. That’s up from a year ago when she shot 85.8 percent at the line.
She ranks second in the nation with an average of seven assists per game and she has been Iowa’s most productive rebounder, averaging 8.8 per game.
Clark does not see any difference in the way teams are defending her this season.
A lot of opponents have concentrated on denying her the ball to limit opportunities.
“That’s really nothing new though,’’ Clark said. “A lot of the stuff teams are throwing at me I’ve seen before.’’
Clark believes her shooting numbers from the field will grow as the Hawkeyes get into a rhythm of playing games on a consistent basis.
She said the 17-day COVID-related pause in Iowa’s schedule and more recently a nine-day finals week break have impacted the consistency in the Hawkeyes’ game.
“I think the law of averages will take care of it,’’ Clark said. “I just need to string together some good games and I will.’’
Iowa begins an eight-day holiday break in its schedule after Tuesday’s matinee against IUPUI, a 4-4 team whose record includes a pair of forfeit losses to Horizon League opponents because of its own coronavirus pause.
The Jaguars, the defending Horizon League champs, pushed current Big Ten leader Michigan to overtime in the Wolverines’ season-opening 67-62 win at Crisler Arena.
That catches the attention of Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
“They’ve missed a few games as well, but to go to Michigan and play like they did says a lot about how good they are,’’ Bluder said, pointing to IUPUI’s solid perimeter shooting touch, 38.5 percent, and a skilled post in Macee Williams as her biggest concerns.
The game will be Iowa’s last until resuming Big Ten play at Penn State on Dec. 30.
Bluder unsuccessfully tried to change that after the Hawkeyes had four games canceled because of its COVID-19 issues.
She said Drake declined an opportunity to make-up one of those games on Dec. 27 and IUPUI was offered the chance to play at Iowa on back-to-back days this week but chose to keep the single game as scheduled.
Iowa’s four canceled games will remain as no contests, but as was the case with IUPUI in its situation, if any remaining league games are not played they will go into the books as forfeits and will not be rescheduled.