Hawkeyes' Clark confident shots will fall

Iowa begins an eight-day holiday break in its schedule after Tuesday’s matinee against IUPUI, a 4-4 team whose record includes a pair of forfeit losses to Horizon League opponents because of its own coronavirus pause.

The Jaguars, the defending Horizon League champs, pushed current Big Ten leader Michigan to overtime in the Wolverines’ season-opening 67-62 win at Crisler Arena.

That catches the attention of Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

“They’ve missed a few games as well, but to go to Michigan and play like they did says a lot about how good they are,’’ Bluder said, pointing to IUPUI’s solid perimeter shooting touch, 38.5 percent, and a skilled post in Macee Williams as her biggest concerns.

The game will be Iowa’s last until resuming Big Ten play at Penn State on Dec. 30.

Bluder unsuccessfully tried to change that after the Hawkeyes had four games canceled because of its COVID-19 issues.

She said Drake declined an opportunity to make-up one of those games on Dec. 27 and IUPUI was offered the chance to play at Iowa on back-to-back days this week but chose to keep the single game as scheduled.

Iowa’s four canceled games will remain as no contests, but as was the case with IUPUI in its situation, if any remaining league games are not played they will go into the books as forfeits and will not be rescheduled.

