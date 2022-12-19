Hawkeyes' Clark, Czinano near milestone

IOWA CITY – They’ve done it their own way, but Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano are nearing the same career milestone as the Iowa women’s basketball team prepares for its final nonconference game of the season.

When the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes face Dartmouth in a 2 p.m. game Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, both are on the cusp of accomplishing something that has been done only three times in Iowa history.

They’re on the brink of scoring the 2,000th point of their respective careers.

“The thing that is so neat is that they play totally different positions,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “You look at the point guard and center, those are two totally opposite positions.’’

Following a 26-point performance in Sunday’s win over Northern Iowa, Clark sits seven points away from joining Megan Gustafson, Ally Disterhoft and Cindy Haugejorde as the only Hawkeyes to top 2,000 career points in the program’s 49-year history.

Czinano, who scored 22 points in the win over UNI, enters the game against Dartmouth (2-10) sitting 31 points shy of the same milestone.

Clark currently averages 27.6 points per game while Czinano averages 17.2 points for an Iowa team which is off to a 9-3 start.

Bluder appreciates the contributions both players have made to the success the Hawkeyes have enjoyed during their careers.

“You don’t always get to coach kids like this,’’ Bluder said. “They’re an unbelievable duo and I’m so thankful that I’ve gotten to coach both of them.’’

Clark has needed just two-and-a-half seasons to reach the milestone and is positioned to get there faster than any player in Division I women’s basketball history.

Wednesday’s game will be her 75th in an Iowa uniform. Former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell currently holds the mark for reaching the 2,000-point plateau faster than any player at that level, accomplishing it in 79 games.

Czinano, a fifth-year senior, will be playing in her 136th game as a Hawkeye on Wednesday.

“With Caitlin, look at what she has done with both points and assists and that makes it even more mind boggling and Monika, she has led the nation in field-goal percentage two years in a row. That’s making a lot of baskets.’’