Hawkeyes, Clark feeling fine

IOWA CITY — A twisted ankle and an elbow to the nose weren’t going to keep Caitlin Clark off the court Sunday.

The All-American guard ignored both to score 33 points and lead fourth-ranked Iowa to a 73-62 women’s basketball victory over Belmont in front of a crowd of 8,227 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Ice, elevation and following the training staff’s advice allowed Clark to get past the ankle injury she suffered in the final seconds of an 84-83 loss Thursday at Kansas State.

Determination helped her push forward after she took an elbow to the nose while going for a loose ball early in Sunday’s bounce-back effort against a team considered to be the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“There wasn’t a lot of pain so I knew I was going to be able to go. I definitely did not want to sit out,’’ Clark said, “I feel really good. Even with the elbow to the nose. I guess it all gets me ready for Big Ten basketball.’’

In many respects, so did the test provided by Belmont.

The Bruins, who were within a last-second shot of beating Tennessee on its home court in NCAA tourney play last season, took sixth-ranked Louisville to the wire a week ago before falling by five points.

Against Iowa, Belmont chose to slow the pace and force the Hawkeyes to use a little patience on both ends of the court.

“It’s good to get different looks from people, different types of approaches. It’s one way to not let us score so much, walk the ball up the floor,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “It’s a smart way to play us. We’ll go through the film tonight and learn a lot from it. That’s all good.’’

The strategy kept the game close.

Tied at 18 after one quarter, the Hawkeyes scored the final seven points of the second quarter to open a 32-25 lead at halftime.

Clark scored 15 consecutive points for Iowa late in the third and early in the fourth quarter as the Hawkeyes opened a lead that grew to 11 points before Belmont rallied, pulling within 60-56 on a pair of free throws by Madison Bartley with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the game.

The teams traded possessions before Gabbie Marshall knocked down a 3-point basket and Clark hit a jumper as Iowa (4-1) carried a 65-57 lead into the final three minutes.

Iowa held the Bruins (1-3) to 37.1% shooting for the game and an 8-of-29 effort from 3-point range, defense that Bluder liked.

“I thought we took a step forward with how we defended,’’ Bluder said, pleased with how the Hawkeyes held one of the premier players in the Missouri Valley, Destinee Wells, to 4-of-17 shooting and nine points.

The run of points by Clark included back-to-back 3-point baskets after Belmont had cut Iowa's lead to 47-44 with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter and a break-away lay-in off a steal that left Iowa in front 53-44 with a minute to go in the third quarter.

“I felt like our defense did a good job of leading to our offense,’’ Clark said. “During that stretch, we scored off a miss, off a turnover, did a lot of good things.’’

Clark was the only Hawkeye to finish in double-figure scoring while Monika Czinano scored seven of her nine points in the first quarter as the Bruins concentrated on denying many inside looks.

“That’s the tough thing about guarding us,’’ Bluder said. “We have a good inside-outside game and when people decide to take one away, we have another direction to go.’’

Nikki Baird led three Belmont players in double figures with a 13-point game.