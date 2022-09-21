Hawkeyes, Clark land 18 televised games

With consensus all-American Caitlin Clark part of a starting five that returns intact for a second straight season, there will be no shortage of exposure for the Iowa women’s basketball team during the upcoming season.

No Big Ten program matches the 18 games the Hawkeyes will have telecast during the 2022-23 season, including a collection of 14 Big Ten games.

Iowa will be featured on the first two Big Ten women’s basketball games ever to be televised by FOX.

The Hawkeyes’ game at Michigan on Jan. 7 and a game against Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28 will both air on the network, with the match-up against the Cornhuskers set for an 11 a.m. tipoff.

Iowa could make a third appearance on a major network as well. The Hawkeyes’ game against Duke or Connecticut at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, Nov. 27, will air either ABC or ESPN2.

The Hawkeyes’ first-round game in that tournament against Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 27 will be telecast by ESPNU.

A minimum of five Iowa games will be aired on ESPN or ESPN2, also the largest total among Big Ten teams.

The Hawkeyes home games on Dec. 1 against North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and on Dec. 7 against Iowa State will both air on ESPN2, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

An Iowa home game against Maryland on Feb. 2 will be televised by ESPN and ESPN2 will air the Hawkeyes’ Jan. 23 game at Ohio State as well as a Feb. 26 home game against Indiana.

A Feb. 12 home game against Rutgers will be televised by FS1.

Nine other Hawkeye games, as well as its games in the Big Ten Tournament, will air on the Big Ten Network.

BTN will air Iowa’s Big Ten home opener against Minnesota on Dec. 10 as well as home games against Purdue on Dec. 29 and Penn State on Jan. 14.

Road games at Illinois on Jan. 1, Penn State on Feb. 5, Indiana on Feb. 9, Nebraska on Feb. 18 and Maryland on Feb. 21 are also set to be shown by BTN.

Five Illinois games are also scheduled to be televised by BTN.

Fighting Illini home games against Iowa on Jan. 1, Northwestern on Jan. 5 and Michigan State on Jan. 29 as well as games at Michigan on Feb. 2 and Rutgers on Feb. 26 will part of the BTN schedule.