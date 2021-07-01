Hawkeyes' Clark prepares for a brand new world

“Caitlin is kind of our guinea pig. Everyone wants to talk to her about it first, and then we will want her to come to us and tell us how it works,’’ Warnock said.

“I like it that way. It’s very different, especially being able to be yourself and be out there on your own. I’m really happy to see where it takes women’s basketball.’’

Bluder said Iowa’s compliance personnel did a good job preparing athletes and coaches for the new world that rose with the sun on Thursday.

“I think we’re so far ahead of this,’’ Bluder said. “We had an hour workshop (on Wednesday) with compliance and men’s basketball to help prepare everyone. They’re just ready. I also think in recruiting, we can be very marketable.’’

Bluder also knows that success on the court will likely create the biggest opportunities the Hawkeyes she works with may realize.

“In this community, as well as we draw, kids can make money here and why not if they can?’’ Bluder said. “So, do your best on the floor, off the floor and that will probably make you a little bit more marketable.’’

