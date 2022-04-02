Hawkeyes' Clark wins Lieberman, Staley awards

Caitlin Clark’s work in the Iowa backcourt hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Hawkeye sophomore has been named as the winner of the Nancy Lieberman Award and the Dawn Staley Award, both recognizing the top guard in college women’s basketball.

Clark received the honors after leading the nation in both scoring and assists, the first NCAA Division I women’s basketball player ever to accomplish that feat in a single season.

The Nancy Lieberman Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has recognized the top point guard in women’s college basketball for the past 23 years.

It is given annually to a player who exhibits the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Lieberman, who was named to the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Clark won the Dawn Staley Award for the second straight season and is the first player to win the honor in back-to-back years in the 10 years it has been presented by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia.

The Staley Award is presented to the most outstanding collegiate guard in the country, recognizing a player who exemplifies the ball handling, scoring, and distribution abilities as well as the will to win displayed by the award’s namesake.

Clark, a West Des Moines, Iowa, native, averaged 27 points and eight assists per game to help lead Iowa to the Big Ten regular-season title and the conference tournament championship.

She also led the nation with 257 total assists, 863 points, 200 free throws made, five triple-doubles and 11 30-point games.

During her sophomore season, Clark reached 1,000 career points in a Jan. 2 game against Evansville and in February, topped 1,500 career points in the 56th game of her career, faster than any Division I player, male or female, in the last 20 seasons.

Clark also scored a career-high 46 points in a game at Michigan and broke the Iowa single-game assist record with 18 in a game at Penn State.

Named the Big Ten player of the year and the most valuable player at the Big Ten Tournament, Clark is a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award and was also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy.

