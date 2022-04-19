Hawkeyes continue search for a big man

In search of a big man to add to its roster for the 2022-23 season, Iowa is looking into both the NCAA transfer portal and current high school seniors who are still looking for a college basketball home.

The Hawkeyes are among a group of five finalists for Utah Valley’s 6-foot-11, 245-pound Fardaws Aimaq, the defensive player of the year in the Western Athletic Conference and one of the nation’s rebounding leaders the past two seasons.

Iowa also welcomed St. Louis area center Connor Turnbull to campus Tuesday for the start of a two-day official visit.

The 6-10, 215-pound O’Fallon, Mo., native from Fort Zumwalt North High School has heard from a number of programs since being released from a letter of intent he signed with Butler earlier this month.

Iowa is searching for additional size to add to its roster for next season after consensus all-American forward Keegan Murray opted to declare for the NBA draft and reserve post player Josh Ogundele entered the transfer portal.

Those moves, along with guard Joe Toussaint’s decision to transfer to West Virginia, left coach Fran McCaffery with three available scholarships for the spring recruiting period.

Iowa signed two guards, 6-3 point guard Dasonte Bowen of Boston and instate 6-5 wing Josh Dix of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, during the November signing period.

One of most highly-regarded big men in the NCAA transfer portal this spring, Aimaq also listed Gonzaga, Texas, Texas Tech and Washington when he trimmed a list of potential landing spots to five on Friday.

He initially listed Arkansas and Kentucky among his college possibilities but scratched them from his latest list.

A native of Vancouver, B.C., Aimaq is also testing his NBA draft potential but has maintained collegiate eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Aimaq began his college career at Mercer, averaging five points and 5.3 rebounds during the 2018-19 season before transferring to Utah Valley.

Following a redshirt year, Amiq was named as both the player of the year and defensive player of the year in the WAC as a sophomore while leading his team to a share of the conference regular season title.

Amiq led NCAA Division I with an average of 15 rebounds per game that season in addition to averaging 13.9 points per game.

He earned all-WAC honors and was selected as the league’s top defender for a second time during the 2021-22 season, ranking second in the nation with 27 double-doubles.

In addition to averaging 18.9 points, he ranked second nationally with an average of 13.6 rebounds per game and led the country with an average of 10.59 defensive rebounds per game.

Turnbull signed with Butler in November, but asked for and was granted a release from his scholarship earlier this month following the dismissal of coach LaVall Jordan, a former Iowa assistant.

He announced on April 5 that he had reopened his recruitment and by the end of the day Turnbull had heard from Creighton, Dayton, Iowa, Missouri, St. Louis and Wisconsin.

New Butler coach Thad Matta has said he will attempt to keep Turnbull in the Bulldogs’ incoming recruiting class.

Turnbull was one of the most productive players in the St. Louis area during his senior season, averaging 23.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game for Fort Zumwalt North.

He earned a spot on the five-player all-metro team selected by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and was named to the Class 6 all-state team chosen by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

