Hawkeyes cope with quick turnarounds

IOWA CITY – While the games are coming at the Iowa basketball team fast and furious this week, the routine remains the routine.

The Hawkeyes play the second of three games in a six-day stretch on Sunday, hosting Rutgers in a 1 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The quick turnarounds put a premium on efficient preparation and effective time management.

“You can’t be nuts,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We got home (from Michigan State on Friday) at 1 a.m. so you’re smart with what you do in practice and how hard you go, how long you go and how much you practice versus film review on us and our opponent. You kind of figure it out.’’

Forward Filip Rebraca said players face the same challenges.

He said he finally got to sleep around 4 a.m. Friday.

“You get home, your body is tired but you are still wired in from the game. It takes a while,’’ Rebraca said.

The Hawkeyes’ second-leading scorer and rebounder slept in late Friday, making certain he got enough rest before Iowa’s afternoon practice.

Whenever the Hawkeyes face a quick turnaround, Rebraca said he pays extra attention to nutrition as well, bypassing a stop at his favorite burger joint.

“Hydrate, eat well, stay away from the bad stuff even if you want it,’’ Rebraca said. “You’ve got to take care of the body. Mostly, it’s about being professional in your approach. When the games are coming at you like this, 24-7 you have to take care of yourself.’’

The importance put on maintaining a professional approach in the way players live their lives – the emphasis on nutrition and strength development – is among the biggest changes Rebraca has adjusted to since transferring to Iowa from North Dakota a year ago.

“The resources here are so much greater,’’ he said. “And, it is something we take seriously.’’

The Hawkeyes reach the midpoint of their Big Ten schedule with Sunday’s game and 20 games overall into the season, Rebraca said taking care of the body between games becomes even more important as the season progresses.

“It’s a challenge. I’m not going to say I’m the best at it, but I do what I can,’’ he said. “You have to keep your body in good shape all the time.’’

For Rebraca, that’s particularly important against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights’ 6-foot-11, 240-pound center Cliff Omoruyi is among the more imposing post presences in the Big Ten.

The junior leads Rutgers in scoring at 13.3 points per game, but was held to nine points and 3-of-8 shooting in the Iowa’s 76-65 victory at Rutgers on Jan. 8, a game which saw Rebraca finish with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

“You guys saw him jump over me in that game,’’ Rebraca said. “He’s big. He’s physical. I know I have a tough match-up in this game.’’

Rebraca was one of four Hawkeyes who played the entire second half in Thursday’s 63-61 loss at Michigan State.

While McCaffery would have preferred to have given each a bit of a breather, he said he didn’t want to disrupt how connected the group on the floor was defensively against the Spartans.

“In a perfect world, each of those guys would have gotten a little bit of a rest at least, but there’s four media timeouts, there’s other timeouts and they just had a 15-minute rest at halftime,’’ McCaffery said.

“What you do in a huddle is look at your guys, you’re seeing if they’re breathing heavily. Nobody was. Then you evaluate where your defensive intensity because that’s where it’s going manifest itself, guys getting easy baskets and I thought our defense was really good. … I didn’t want to mess with that.’’