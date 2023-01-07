Hawkeyes cope with whatever comes their way

Reaching the midpoint of their regular-season schedule in Sunday’s 11 a.m. game at Rutgers, the Iowa basketball team has mastered one thing.

The Hawkeyes know how to cope.

Seven players, including four probable starters for the match-up with the Scarlet Knights, have missed at least one game during Iowa’s 9-6 start to the season.

Fillip Rebraca is the only Hawkeye who has started all 15 games for a team that has impressed coach Fran McCaffery with its resiliency.

“It’s seemingly been a continual ongoing process with this team – who’s out this game, who’s not out – and then you put things together,’’ McCaffery said Saturday.

The versatility within the Iowa roster – a byproduct of McCaffery’s preferred approach to securing talent during the recruiting process – has made a difference this season.

“Sometimes, guys have been asked to take on a different role and we prepare for that. Josh Dix can play more than one spot, for example, Payton Sandfort, same thing, and we’ve needed them to do that this season,’’ McCaffery said.

“I feel like we have the versatility we need to deal with whatever we need to deal with.’’

And this Iowa team has been asked to deal with a lot.

It has coped with leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray missing four games with a lower leg injury.

Guards Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis and wing Connor McCaffery have each missed one game because of injury and forward Patrick McCaffery is expected to miss a second straight game against Rutgers as he deals with anxiety.

Interior reserves Riley Mulvey and Josh Ogundele have missed two games apiece, Mulvey because of illness and Ogundele because of a knee injury that has kept him out of Iowa’s last two games.

By comparison, Rutgers’ five probable starters for Sunday’s game at Jersey Mike’s Arena haven’t missed a game and four have been in the lineup for every game during the Scarlet Knights’ 3-1 start in Big Ten play.

Defense has been a constant for coach Steve Pikiell’s 11-4 team.

Rutgers joins Northwestern as the only two Big Ten teams which on average have held opponents to fewer than 60 points per game and less than 38 percent shooting from the field. The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten in limiting opponents to 25.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.

“I don’t think what they do is overly complicated. They play really hard, have size and they’re committed to trying to stay after you. It helps to have a center like Clifford Omoruyi, nice to have a goaltender who is so tough around the rim,’’ McCaffery said.

Iowa enters the game averaging a Big Ten-best 81.7 points per game but McCaffery cautions against labeling this game a match-up between two teams with contrasting styles.

“I think every game has a different flow to it and Rutgers, they know how to play fast. They can play slow, grind it out, but they’ll go, too, and not slow the game down,’’ McCaffery said.

McCaffery said the Hawkeyes will continue to mix and match personnel as needed, something he believes this team is equipped to do.

“It’s a good group of guys, guys with good character who are ready and willing to step up when we need them,’’ McCaffery said.

And as has said from the beginning of the year, this appears to be a team capable of mixing and matching lineups effectively.

“The season, it’s a physical grind, a long season and we’ve played a tough schedule but these guys, they have embraced it all.’’