Hawkeyes, Cyclones open with second-best rankings

Women’s basketball teams from Iowa and Iowa State will begin the upcoming season in rare air.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones open the year with the second-highest ranking either program has had in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Iowa is ranked fourth and Iowa State is ranked eighth by the Associated Press in its preseason top 25 announced Tuesday.

South Carolina earned all 30 first-place votes from the AP poll voters, which ranked Stanford and Texas second and third in front an Iowa team which is building around a starting five that is beginning its third season together.

Tennessee, Connecticut and Louisville follow the Hawkeyes and sit in front of the Cyclones, who are building around three returning first-team all-Big 12 selections.

Notre Dame and North Carolina State round out the top 10.

For Iowa, the preseason ranking marks the second straight year coach Lisa Bluder’s team has started the season ranked in the top 10 and is the Hawkeyes’ highest preseason position since 1994 when Iowa was ranked second in the preseason.

Led by consensus all-American Caitlin Clark and returning all-Big Ten post player Monika Czinano, Iowa opened the 2021-22 season ranked ninth nationally and went on to tie for the Big Ten regular season championship, win the Big Ten tourney title and earn a second seed in the NCAA tourney during a 24-8 season.

For Iowa State, only a No. 7 ranking prior to the 1999-2000 season tops the position coach Bill Fennelly’s team begins the upcoming season.

Preseason Big 12 player of the year Ashley Joens and all-conference selections Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan return from a team which won a school-record 28 games last season while returning to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2010.

Like the Hawkeyes, the Cyclones are the preseason favorite to win their conference. The two teams are scheduled to meet Dec. 7 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa is one of six Big Ten teams to land spots in the AP top 25, the most from any conference and the largest number of teams the Big Ten has ever had listed in the preseason AP poll, which dates to the 1976-77 season.

Indiana is ranked 11th, defending regular-season co-champ Ohio State is 14th, Maryland is 17th, Nebraska is 22nd and Michigan is 25th.

Texas and Iowa State are among four Big 12 teams ranked in the AP poll, joined by Oklahoma in 15th and Baylor at 18th.