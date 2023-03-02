IOWA CITY — For Monika Czinano, the road to a Big Ten tournament championship follows a familiar path.

The tournament’s move to Minneapolis and the Target Center gives the Iowa post player one last opportunity to play college basketball near her hometown of Watertown, Minn., a 35-minute drive from where the second-seeded Hawkeyes hope to be cutting down championship nets for a second straight year on Sunday.

“It’s really special to me to have that chance in Minneapolis, just being able to get back to my home state and stuff like that,’’ Czinano said.

The four-time first-team all-Big Ten selection understands, though, that this is strictly a business trip.

The objective for the Hawkeyes will be to repeat a feat they accomplished a year ago, winning three games in three days.

Czinano said the first step is not getting ahead of yourself, especially this year with five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 17 in this week’s Associated Press college women’s basketball poll.

For Iowa, that means putting a 23-6 regular season in the rearview mirror and keeping the focus on Friday’s 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal match-up against the winner of a Thursday game between sixth-seeded Purdue and 10th-seeded Wisconsin.

“You kind of have to flip a switch when tournament time comes,’’ Czinano said. “The regular season doesn’t really matter anymore. As fun as it was, we have the 24-hour rule.’’

For the Hawkeyes, that means taking time earlier in week to savor Sunday’s buzzer-beating 86-85 win over top-seeded Indiana and then getting ready for the next game.

Iowa last saw Purdue on Dec. 29, winning an 83-68 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes own a pair of lopsided wins over Wisconsin, beating the Badgers by 31 on the road and 30 at home.

But, as Czinano puts it, the only thing that matters is now and being ready to work the weekend in the Twin Cities.

“It’s really a competitive three-day – or however long you’re there – stretch, just mentally getting as ready as you can,’’ she said. “At this point, everyone knows your play calls. You know other players by name basically on a scout. It’s truly a grind, but it’s so much fun.’’

Czinano speaks from experience.

She is the only player on the current Hawkeye roster who took the court for Iowa when it made a run to the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA tourney. Kate Martin was on the team at that time, but was redshirting as she worked her way back from preseason ACL surgery.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder appreciates the opportunity that awaits Czinano and the rest of players in a program that has played in the Big Ten tourney title game three times in the last four seasons.

“What a dream to have the Big Ten championship in your backyard and have the opportunity to play for a championship there. It would be like a dream for her to win it there,’’ Bluder said. “… It would be really special.’’

Czinano averages 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds this season and her 66.5 percent shooting percentage currently ranks fourth nationally, the fourth straight season she has ranked in the top five in that category.

She will conclude her career third on Iowa’s all-time scoring list, trailing only her predecessor in the post, Megan Gustafson, and Caitlin Clark. She enters the Big Ten tourney with 2,261 career points.

Equally important, Czinano appreciates how the game has evolved during her time in an Iowa uniform.

“I feel lucky to play through arguably the most influential time in women’s basketball. From when I started in college until now, the growth has been absolutely unreal,’’ Czinano said.

“To be able to end and leave this program in a place where I know it’s in great hands – and that growth that’s happening on a national level – that’s so special to me.’’

A strong postseason run beginning with quality play in a talent-rich Big Ten tourney would make it even more special for Czinano.

“Just knowing our group has been there – we’ve been in the championship and won and we’ve been in the championship and lost and we’ve made four-day runs and three-day runs – it puts us in a good position,’’ Czinano said.

“We just have so much experience in this situation. I’m really excited to go up there.’’