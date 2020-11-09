Hawkeyes debut in AP poll at No. 5

The University of Iowa men's basketball program has its highest preseason ranking in 65 years.

The Hawkeyes were fifth in the poll released by the Associated Press on Monday and were joined in the top 10 by Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and Illinois. It is Iowa's highest preseason position since it was ranked fourth in the 1955-56 preseason poll.

Gonzaga, which is scheduled to play Iowa on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, S.D., is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and the Hawkeyes. Wisconsin is seventh and Illinois eighth.

Iowa was 20-11 in the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. They return the five players who started most of the games last season plus two other players who have considerable starting experience.

Jordan Bohannon, who played in just 10 games last season, already is the school’s career leader in 3-point field goals and he is back after undergoing a second hip surgery. Power forward Jack Nunge, who started the first five games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, also returns.

Other Big Ten teams in the Top 25 are Michigan State 13th, Ohio State 23rd, Rutgers 24th and Michigan 25th.