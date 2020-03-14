Hawkeyes didn't get chance to apply the exclamation point

“I think it all starts with Luka,’’ Wieskamp said. “He’s getting knocked to the floor and he gets right back up. I’ve said this all season that when you’ve got a guy like that, that brings that toughness, everybody else follows along.’’

Coach McCaffery also talked frequently about how this was one of his easiest teams to coach.

“The thing that I will say about this team is there's just no issues in terms of off-the-court things that you have to deal with,’’ he said. “Guys kind of take care of their business, a very professional businesslike approach to what they're doing, which makes our job as coaches a lot easier.’’

Connor McCaffery, who led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio and provided a calming influence on the court, said he thought it brought out a mellower side in his sometimes combustible father.

“I think he’s just a little more trusting of us because of how we’ve been,’’ Connor said in February. “Obviously, there’s still times when he needs to get after us, but at the same time I think we have a more veteran group, a group that knows kind of what we need to do and he maybe doesn’t need to approach us the same way he has in the past …