Hawkeyes didn't get chance to apply the exclamation point

For reasons that were beyond its control, the Iowa basketball season didn’t end with the sort of punctuation mark the Hawkeyes had in mind.
It was clear that the Hawkeyes viewed the end of the regular season as a comma. The players talked about feeling “refreshed’’ after the end of the regular season. They planned to put an exclamation point on it in the weeks to come, first in the Big Ten Tournament and then in the NCAA Tournament.
Instead, they ended up with a question mark.
Thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus, we’ll never know what Fran McCaffery’s toughest, most low-maintenance team might have done in the postseason.
The Hawkeyes finished with a record of 20-11, battled to an 11-9 Big Ten record and a fifth-place finish in what many called the toughest league in the country, and were ranked in the Associated Press poll for the last eight weeks of the season.
Junior center Luka Garza had arguably the best individual season of any Iowa player ever, averaging 23.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He was a runaway choice as the Big Ten player of the year and he already has won one national player of the year with more almost certain to come in the weeks ahead.
If Garza and everyone else who is eligible to come back for another season returns, next season could be even more exciting. But those are questions to be answered in the weeks to come.
Almost no one saw this coming.
Most people didn’t even consider Garza to be the best player on the team when the season began — sophomore Joe Wieskamp made the preseason All-Big Ten team — and the Hawkeyes generally were picked in the middle of the Big Ten pack. And that was contingent on senior guard Jordan Bohannon playing the entire season.
When Bohannon, already the school’s career leader in 3-point field goals, had to cut short his season after 10 games because of hip problems and then undergo another surgery on the other hip, it was a blow.
Starting forward Jack Nunge then was sidelined for the season after injuring his knee in the fifth game. Patrick McCaffery, a top-100 recruit, was limited to playing in only the first two games because of residual effects from his 2014 bout with cancer.
But the Hawkeyes kept grinding away, showing a grit and resolve that not every McCaffery-coached Iowa team has had.
That toughness came from a lot of sources — senior Ryan Kriener, sophomore Connor McCaffery, redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick — but it was especially evident in Garza.
He set the tone early by having four stitches placed in his lip without any pain medication in the second half of a Thanksgiving day victory over Texas Tech, then coming back to help the Hawkeyes beat a team that was second in the country last year. Two weeks later against Iowa State, he took a shot to the mouth and had a tooth jammed back into his jaw, but kept playing. It was a recurring theme throughout the season.
“I think it all starts with Luka,’’ Wieskamp said. “He’s getting knocked to the floor and he gets right back up. I’ve said this all season that when you’ve got a guy like that, that brings that toughness, everybody else follows along.’’
Coach McCaffery also talked frequently about how this was one of his easiest teams to coach.
“The thing that I will say about this team is there's just no issues in terms of off-the-court things that you have to deal with,’’ he said. “Guys kind of take care of their business, a very professional businesslike approach to what they're doing, which makes our job as coaches a lot easier.’’
Connor McCaffery, who led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio and provided a calming influence on the court, said he thought it brought out a mellower side in his sometimes combustible father.
“I think he’s just a little more trusting of us because of how we’ve been,’’ Connor said in February. “Obviously, there’s still times when he needs to get after us, but at the same time I think we have a more veteran group, a group that knows kind of what we need to do and he maybe doesn’t need to approach us the same way he has in the past …
“We haven’t had as many mess-ups on the floor this year because I think we’re all pretty good at knowing what we need to do and we have good leadership. We've taken care of a lot of stuff on our own.’’
Several Iowa players pointed to a home loss to DePaul in the second game of the season as a turning point. The Blue Demons blitzed them early and delivered a much-needed wake-up call.
“After the DePaul game there was a lot of criticism,’’ Fredrick said. “Our season was over. We just didn’t want to buy into that. We just stayed true to ourselves and just kept coming to work every day.’’
They bounced back to beat Texas Tech on a neutral floor just days after losing Nunge, then won on the road in tough environments at Syracuse and Iowa State, and were on their way.
They were especially good at home, winning 13 consecutive games in Carver-Hawkeye Arena following the DePaul defeat.
The toughness and grit helped them pull out some victories and even was evident in some losses. The Hawkeyes battled Penn State to the very end in a close loss at Philadelphia’s Palestra in early January. In what turned out to be their final game, they rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half at Illinois and had a shot at tying the game in the final seconds.
“I think we’re just driven,’’ Garza said. “We have a bunch of guys in our locker room who have goals for themselves and they want to reach them so no matter what comes our way, through all the adversity, we’re just going to go stronger.’’
The question now: What comes next?
The only graduation losses are three reserves: Kriener, versatile guard Bakari Evelyn and Riley Till.
After Garza’s monster season, there is the possibility that he could turn pro although he has repeatedly expressed his love for the college game and he is not regarded as a strong NBA draft prospect. Wieskamp went through the NBA draft process last spring and could possibly do so again.
But if those two return along with Bohannon, Nunge and Patrick McCaffery plus five new recruits from the high school ranks, it’s not inconceivable that the Hawkeyes could be ranked in the top 10 in the country entering next season.
It could be a really special team more determined than ever to build on this season and apply the desired punctuation mark.