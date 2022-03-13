Hawkeyes earn fifth seed, face Richmond

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa won’t have much time to savor the Big Ten Tournament championship it won Sunday.

The Hawkeyes had barely finished cutting down the nets at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse when they learned they would be playing their NCAA Tournament opener on Thursday.

Iowa will face Richmond in an opening-round game at Buffalo, N.Y., playing as the fifth seed in the Midwest Region, which will be played in Chicago on the second weekend of the tournament.

Tipoff has been set for approximately 2:10 p.m., a game that will be aired on TruTV.

Fourth-seeded Providence and South Dakota State will join the Hawkeyes in their four-team bracket at Buffalo.

The NCAA appearance is Iowa’s sixth in Fran McCaffery’s 12 seasons and its 28th overall.

The Hawkeyes are a fifth seed in NCAA play for the first time since Tom Davis’ last season as Iowa's coach in 1999. It also happens to be the last occasion Iowa reached the Sweet 16.

After playing four games in four days to earn the Big Ten tourney title, guard Jordan Bohannon said the Hawkeyes are ready to pack their bags for a quick turnaround before a Tuesday trip to Buffalo.

“This three-day prep is honestly, it’s a nice rest because we’ve had four games in four days,’’ Bohannon said. “I don’t think we’ll be too worried about.’’

Bohannon believes Iowa (26-9) is deep enough and has conditioned well enough to deal with being ready to go on Thursday.

“Coach calls a lot of guys in off the bench and they’re ready for their number to be called,’’ Bohannon said. “I think that’s what makes our team special because we have a lot of guys that can step up.

"Guys can come in and play their butts off for four-to-eight minute stretches and then another line comes in.’’

In Richmond, the Hawkeyes will face a 23-12 team that earned its NCAA berth as a 12th seed by winning the Atlantic 10 Conference tourney on Sunday as a sixth seed, edging Davidson for the league title, 64-62.

Like Iowa, the Spiders won four games in four days to win their conference tournament and secure their league's automatic berth in the NCAA field.

Jacob Gilyard and Tyler Burton led Richmond in Sunday's win, finishing with 26 and 16 points respectively.

