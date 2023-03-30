DALLAS — As the University of Iowa prepares for its Final Four match-up against top-ranked South Carolina on Friday, the only seniors on the Hawkeye women’s basketball team are preparing for something different.

Iowa is embracing the role of the underdog.

The Gamecocks, winners of their last 42 games dating to a two-point loss in the 2022 SEC title game to Kentucky, are 11.5-point favorites to reach the national title game for a second straight year.

“We know we’re not favored, but we’ve been here before. Not many times this year, but we’ve surprised a lot of people before," forward McKenna Warnock said. “We’re preparing like we always do and we believe things will work out."

Warnock and center Monika Czinano will play their final games for Iowa this weekend in the Hawkeyes’ first Final Four appearance since 1993.

“To have it end up here in the Final Four, it’s really a dream come true," Czinano said. “This is what we’ve worked so hard for in all the years I’ve been here. To be here and be a part of this, it’s surreal."

Czinano said the Hawkeyes are taking the underdog role in stride.

“They’ve won 42 straight. Why wouldn’t they be favored? We can’t concern ourselves with that. We just need to go through the scout, be ready and go play the game," Czinano said. “We can just go out and play. There is no pressure on us."

Coach Lisa Bluder called the task of facing the Gamecocks “an incredible challenge," but quickly added, “everybody loves an underdog."

Getting her team to buy into the idea that the game is winnable is part of Bluder’s task this week.

“I’m just trying to convince my team that 40 minutes of basketball and one lifetime of memories is the only thing we have to focus on," Bluder said.

Opposites attract: Iowa leads the nation in offense, averaging 87.6 points per game. South Carolina is third in defense, giving up 51.1 points.

Guard Kate Martin said that only adds an interesting twist to the Hawkeyes’ match-up with the Gamecocks.

“We need to play our game, run our offense and do the things we normally do," Martin said. “They probably haven’t seen an offense quite like ours."

Picked on: When it was suggested during a Thursday news conference that Caitlin Clark was the most “picked on" player on the Iowa team, teammates didn’t disagree.

“It’s just so easy to pick on her," guard Gabbie Marshall said. “She’s just so loud and when she comes at you, you want to go right back. She’s just goofy, silly, fun to be around, so it’s easy. She takes jokes very well."

Czinano agreed.

“She has one of the biggest personalities on our team so it’s so easy to throw them right back at her and she gives them back, too," Czinano said. “Don’t get that twisted."

More than a game: Iowa players have been busy since arriving in Dallas on Monday night.

In addition to preparing for South Carolina, the Hawkeyes have discovered there is a lot more to being part of the Final Four than playing a game.

From awards banquets to photo shoots for the television broadcast of the game to interview sessions and other outings, Iowa players have been on the move.

“It’s been interesting to see just how much goes into putting something like this on," Czinano said. “There’s a lot to this that you don’t realize until you actually go through it."

Bluder said traveling directly from Seattle and the regional site to Dallas was probably a wise choice.

“Rather than going home for a day or so, we’ve been able to keep the team together and keep the focus on basketball," Bluder said.

Support system: Family members of Hawkeye players have been following the team from site to site as the NCAA tourney has progressed.

“It’s been good to have them around," Iowa freshman Hannah Stuelke said. “Especially being a freshman. First NCAA tourney. First Final Four. There’s a lot going on. I’m glad my family has been able to be there. It keeps things a little normal."

Goodman honored: Caitlin Clark isn’t the only Hawkeye collecting some hardware at the Final Four.

Iowa’s Sharon Goodman was presented the 2023 Elite 90 Award, presented to the player with the highest grade-point average at the Final Four.

The award was presented Wednesday night at the Final Four Salute Party honoring all of the qualifying teams.

Hawkeye Huddle planned: The I-Club will host a Hawkeye Huddle at the Final Four on Friday.

The event is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton, 2121 McKinney Ave., Dallas and is open the public free of charge.

Watch party canceled: Due to the threat of severe weather in eastern Iowa on Friday afternoon and evening, Iowa has canceled a Final Four Watch Party scheduled at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes possible, the Iowa Athletic Department made the decision to cancel the event because of safety concerns.

If Iowa wins its game Friday, Iowa will announce plans for a championship game watch party for Sunday’s title game on Saturday.