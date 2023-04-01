DALLAS – Lisa Bluder appreciates the businesslike approach the Iowa women’s basketball team has shown throughout the 31-6 season that has led the Hawkeyes to the first-ever appearance in the championship game at the Final Four.

That’s one reason Bluder doesn’t have to worry about Iowa having a hangover from Friday’s 77-73 semifinal win over top-ranked South Carolina in Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. title match-up with LSU.

“People ask me, ‘How are you going to get them ready to play this game after (Friday) night? It really isn’t hard,’’ Bluder said.

“We’ve taken a businesslike approach every single step of the way. .. Whether it’s the Big Ten tournament or beating Colorado, beating whoever, it doesn’t matter. We turn the page. It’s a veteran group. They can handle it.’’

Iowa players have heard it since the start of the tournament and the suggestion “Why not us?” made its way onto t-shirts before the Hawkeyes took the court Friday against the defending national champions.

“It’s something we’ve been saying for a while now and why not? Why not us?’’ guard Kate Martin said.

Bluder threw the suggestion out there, considering it an extension of an objective of fulfilling dreams.

“I just said it one day. I mean, why not us?” Bluder said. “Why can’t we be that person? … We talk a lot about not giving up, just keep going. Keep going. Why not us?’’

Grant’s presence: Longtime Iowa women’s director of athletics Dr. Christine Grant battled for opportunities and equality for females in athletics throughout her career.

The administrator who hired Bluder to coach at Iowa 23 years ago this week dreamt of the Hawkeyes returning to the Final Four and while Grant died on Dec. 31, 2001 a part of her was on the court at the American Airlines Center this week.

Lark Birdsong, who along with C. Vivian Stringer, Angie Lee and Bluder were hired by Grant to lead the Iowa women’s basketball program, gave Bluder a sweater belonging to Grant earlier this week.

“Lark cared for her quite a bit in the last couple years of her life and helped fulfill some wishes that she wanted,’’ Bluder said. “One of those wishes was to see me, our team, in a Final Four.’’

To fulfill that, Birdsong gave Bluder a thick Scottish wool sweater Friday that belonged to Grant and Bluder passed the gold-colored sweater around the team’s circle at the end of practice while discussing the opportunity in front of the Hawkeyes.

“I let everybody feel it, get a piece of Dr. Grant’s DNA,’’ Bluder said.

Keeping it real: LSU coach Kim Mulkey said her team doesn’t need to do anything special to win the Tigers’ first NCAA title.

“Just do what we’ve done all year. We can’t change who we are. We got back in the game (Friday against Virginia Tech) because of defense and rebounding,’’ Mulkey said. “I think we took it up a notch in the fourth quarter. Keep doing that. Just do what we’ve done.’’

Marshall plan: Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall missed a Saturday news conference as she dealt with a cold that left her without much of a voice.

Hannah Stuelke pinch hit for Marshall, whose defensive work against South Carolina drew praise from Bluder.

Hot ticket: Tickets to the Iowa-LSU game on Sunday are the highest priced in the Dallas market this weekend.

On the secondary market Saturday, the lowest-priced tickets for the Hawkeyes and Tigers game in the Final Four were going for $433. In nearby Arlington, tickets for the third and final concert by Taylor Swift this weekend were priced at $393.

Li’l connection: Rapper Li’l Wayne has made a connection with the Tigers. The Louisiana native connected with LSU’s Angel Reese on FaceTime earlier this week and talked with Mulkey following Friday’s win.

“The girls on the team love him and if they love him, I love him. Anything he can do to promote our program and LSU and Louisiana, I’m all for,’’ Mulkey said. “He even likes my country music.’’

Clark wins Lieberman: Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was named Saturday as the recipient of the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award.

The Hawkeye is the sixth player since in the inception of the award presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000 to win the honor multiple times.

Winning the award for a second straight season, Clark follows Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins, Mariah Jefferson and Sabrina Ionescu in the earning the honor more than once.

Clark has collected 1,025 points, 319 assists and 268 rebounds this season for Iowa and is the first Division I women’s basketball player to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.

Watch party set: The Iowa athletics department will host a Championship Game Watch Party at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

The north, south and west entrances will open at 1:30 p.m., one hour before the game’s scheduled tipoff in Dallas and no admission will be charged. The department’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

Fans will be asked to view the game on the video board on the east side of the arena and due to construction, access to the floor will not be available.

Parking will be available in lots surrounding Carver-Hawkeye Arena on a first-come basis. No reserved parking will be available.