Hawkeyes expect to see the same old Spartans

Garza said one thing he knows Michigan State (8-6 overall) will bring is physicality. He said every game with the Spartans is “a war in the paint.’’

“We know they’re still an extremely physical team,’’ junior Joe Wieskamp said. “We know they have a lot of talented pieces on their team. Yeah, they’ve lost some games this year but we know the type of talent they have and we really need to prepare well for this one because it’s going to be a dogfight.’’

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he could tell the recent COVID-19 pause hurt the Spartans when he watched their first game back on Thursday. They not only lost to Rutgers for the first time ever but did so by an embarrassing 67-37 score.

“Michigan State was not themselves in that game,’’ McCaffery said. “I think they were closer to themselves (Sunday) against a really good Ohio State team on the road.’’

He said from what he saw the only thing the Spartans have done really poorly since the pause shoot badly. And he said he doesn’t expect that to continue indefinitely.

Unfortunately for Michigan State, it will be facing a very motivated Iowa team that has stumbled in the past two games against Indiana and Illinois after briefly grabbing a share of first place in the Big Ten.