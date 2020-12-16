Hawkeyes expecting Gonzaga showdown to be a 'blast'

“I think it’s definitely going to be a little sneak peak of what a Final Four or national championship game could look like,’’ Bohannon said. “Hopefully, we play up to our potential.’’

Bohannon said it will be a measuring stick for the 6-0 Hawkeyes.

“At the end of the day, we think that we’re the best team in the country and we want to go out there and show it,’’ he said. “I think we’ve already shown the kind of team we have and what we’re able to do this year. I think it’s another opportunity for us to continue to build our resume for the end of the year.’’

Connor McCaffery said it’s not enough for the Hawkeyes to simply want to play well in front of a national audience.

“If we’re going to be the No. 1 team, our focus and preparation needs to be that of the No. 1 team,’’ he said. “It’s not like we can just go into it and say ‘Oh, we’re going to play well’ … If we’re going to be the No. 1 team, it’s a different kind of mindset. I think we need to realize that early on and I think we will.’’

The specter of the pandemic has diminished the showdown to a certain extent. It means that only a few parents will be allowed into the building to watch.