Hawkeyes expecting Gonzaga showdown to be a 'blast'

Being the son of the head coach, Connor McCaffery knew a little sooner than any of his teammates that the Iowa basketball team was going to play perennial powerhouse Gonzaga this season.
It was sort of like learning in advance that you were going to get this big, special toy for Christmas.
“I was excited about it because just playing a game like this, a Saturday game on CBS, it’s going to be a blast,’’ McCaffery said.
“It’s going to be highly competitive. They’re obviously a really good team … Just playing the game is something I feel everybody on the team has looked forward to and now that it’s here, we’re going to be locked in and it’s going to be fun.’’
It figures to be a blast for college basketball fans everywhere when the No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes take on No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The nationally televised 11 a.m. matchup is arguably the most compelling non-conference college basketball game of the entire season.
Both teams have multiple All-America candidates. They are the top two offensive teams in the country in efficiency ratings assembled by metrics maven Ken Pomeroy.
Gonzaga (3-0) has played a few of these games in recent seasons. It already has played Kansas this season and was scheduled to face No 2 Baylor two weeks ago only to have that game wiped out by complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A game like this is part of making a special year,’’ Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “If you look at it, it’s special for college basketball. We tried to do 1 vs. 2 and now we’re doing 1 vs. 3. You’re probably not going to find a higher type game in all of college basketball.''
For Iowa, this is unfamiliar terrain. The Hawkeyes haven’t been involved in a game involving two top-5 teams since 1987. They haven’t played against a No. 1-ranked team since an upset of top-rated Michigan State five years ago.
“When you make a decision to play college basketball, you hope for opportunities like this on this kind of stage,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “And that's what we have so I'm happy for the guys. And I think they're mature and smart enough to recognize the challenge before us.’’
You can tell the chance to be part of something like this means a great deal to the players on the Iowa roster.
“It means the world,’’ said center Luka Garza, who leads the country in scoring and will be one of the marquee attractions in the contest. “It’s what you dream about as a kid working out. It’s what I’ve worked towards my whole career.’’
Senior point guard Jordan Bohannon said it’s very meaningful to him after undergoing two hip surgeries in the past 18 months and fighting his way back to be able to play one final season.
“I think it’s definitely going to be a little sneak peak of what a Final Four or national championship game could look like,’’ Bohannon said. “Hopefully, we play up to our potential.’’
Bohannon said it will be a measuring stick for the 6-0 Hawkeyes.
“At the end of the day, we think that we’re the best team in the country and we want to go out there and show it,’’ he said. “I think we’ve already shown the kind of team we have and what we’re able to do this year. I think it’s another opportunity for us to continue to build our resume for the end of the year.’’
Connor McCaffery said it’s not enough for the Hawkeyes to simply want to play well in front of a national audience.
“If we’re going to be the No. 1 team, our focus and preparation needs to be that of the No. 1 team,’’ he said. “It’s not like we can just go into it and say ‘Oh, we’re going to play well’ … If we’re going to be the No. 1 team, it’s a different kind of mindset. I think we need to realize that early on and I think we will.’’
The specter of the pandemic has diminished the showdown to a certain extent. It means that only a few parents will be allowed into the building to watch.
The Hawkeyes fondly remember the dynamic atmosphere they experienced at the Pentagon when they played Colorado there in December 2017, and they’re sad that it won’t be like that again.
“But we are just really excited for this game,’’ Garza said. “We would play it anywhere. Outside. Inside Anywhere.’’
The pandemic also has impaired Gonzaga’s preparations. The Zags had to shut down operations for about 10 days before resuming practice this week. They canceled or postponed five games — including that Baylor battle — and have not played since Dec. 2.
“Hopefully, we’ll get them amped up here at the end of this week and we’ll go back and we’ll give it everything we’ve got,’’ Few said, noting that his players also are excited for this matchup.
“These guys kind of live for games like that,’’ he said.
