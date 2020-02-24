Hawkeyes face important week in quest for top-4 seed

CJ’s status: Obviously, it would be helpful to have Fredrick back for this one. The 6-foot-3 freshman shoots 46.7% percent from 3-point range — that would lead the Big Ten if he had enough attempts to qualify — and is a tenacious perimeter defender.

But McCaffery and his medical personnel are being very cautious as Fredrick works his way back from a sprained right ankle suffered two weeks ago against Indiana.

“You’ve got to balance his eagerness with sensibility,’’ McCaffery said. “So for him, what I told him was we would love to have him play Tuesday and Saturday and every game after that, but we’re not going to run him out there until he’s 100%. He’s a lot further along than he was a couple of days ago. We kind of thought maybe for Ohio State (last Thursday) but then as we got closer to it, it clearly was not the time.’’

He said Fredrick would go through practice Monday and do a few things Tuesday before a decision was made on his availability.

“I told him ‘I know you’re anxious to get out there but we’re not going to run you out there until you’re ready,’’’ McCaffery added.