Hawkeyes face important week in quest for top-4 seed

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery doesn’t spend any time talking to his players about where they are situated in the Big Ten standings.
None. He never has, not in 24 years as a college head coach.
“We just go on to the next game with incredible respect for our next opponent and what we think we have to do based on the previous couple of games for us to be better and what we’re going to have to do in this particular game based on experience in playing them based on what they’ve done …’’ McCaffery said.
“I don’t think in my entire career I’ve ever really gotten into the standings.’’
He doesn’t really need to. Most of his players know exactly where they stand.
And they would tell you the road game they face Tuesday night is pretty important — really important — if they hope to land one of the top four seeds and get a coveted double-bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) are part of a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten and it will become a five-way tie if Illinois wins at home against Nebraska on Monday night.
And one of those teams they are tied with is Michigan State, the team they play Tuesday. Obviously, a victory in this game would put the Hawkeyes in prime position with only three more regular-season games remaining.
McCaffery said he wasn’t sure if injured guard CJ Fredrick would be back in the lineup for this game but even if he is, Iowa faces a big challenge against a team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the preseason Associated Press poll.
The Hawkeyes have won at the Breslin Center in East Lansing just once in the past 27 years and they are just 2-5 on the road in the Big Ten this season, 2-6 if you count the game against Penn State at the Palestra in Philadelphia.
And while Michigan State has underachieved this season based on what was expected, the 24th-ranked Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) are still a formidable opponent.
As a team, the Spartans rank close to the top of the Big Ten in nearly every statistical category. They lead the league in such things as assists and field goal percentage defense.
You have free articles remaining.
McCaffery described them as a team that is very deep with “a lot of really good pieces,’’ not the least of whom is senior point guard Cassius Winston, last season’s Big Ten player of the year.
“When I think you have somebody who has the ball and is asked to do all that he does and consistently performs when teams are focusing on stopping him, I think that’s what’s impressive …’’ McCaffery said. “He has an incredible calming influence on this team and any team he’s been a part of … He just kind of plays at his pace and he’s a fierce competitor.’’
CJ’s status: Obviously, it would be helpful to have Fredrick back for this one. The 6-foot-3 freshman shoots 46.7% percent from 3-point range — that would lead the Big Ten if he had enough attempts to qualify — and is a tenacious perimeter defender.
But McCaffery and his medical personnel are being very cautious as Fredrick works his way back from a sprained right ankle suffered two weeks ago against Indiana.
“You’ve got to balance his eagerness with sensibility,’’ McCaffery said. “So for him, what I told him was we would love to have him play Tuesday and Saturday and every game after that, but we’re not going to run him out there until he’s 100%. He’s a lot further along than he was a couple of days ago. We kind of thought maybe for Ohio State (last Thursday) but then as we got closer to it, it clearly was not the time.’’
He said Fredrick would go through practice Monday and do a few things Tuesday before a decision was made on his availability.
“I told him ‘I know you’re anxious to get out there but we’re not going to run you out there until you’re ready,’’’ McCaffery added.
Moving up: The Hawkeyes moved up two spots, to 18th, in the AP poll Monday and are now one of six Big Ten teams in the Top 25. Maryland is ninth, Penn State 16th, Michigan 19th, Ohio State 23rd and Michigan State 24th after briefly dropping out of the rankings last week. Illinois and Wisconsin also are receiving votes.
Bakari blossoms: Fredrick’s injury has opened to the door to a larger role for Bakari Evelyn and the graduate transfer from Valparaiso has delivered.
He has played 27 or more minutes in each of the past three games and after being held scoreless a dozen times this season, he has netted 31 points in those three games. He has made 10 of 17 shots from the field, 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts.
You can see his confidence growing with each game.
“Bakari has stayed the course this entire year,’’ center Luka Garza said after Evelyn scored 15 points in an 85-76 victory over Ohio State last week. “He’s had ups and downs. His mental toughness is something that has just improved dramatically. I’m really proud of him for that. He’s been a really gifted player ever since he stepped on campus. I knew he was someone who could help us out.’’
POWs: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu was named the Big Ten player of the week after scoring 24 points in a victory over Penn State. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the freshman of the week for the fifth time after averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds for the week.