Hawkeyes face quick turnaround against under-the-radar Buckeyes

They don’t have the towering inside presence of many Big Ten teams but they have about everything else.

“I think they have been really impressive,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They are consistent. They have got depth. They defend. They move the ball, share the ball. They have got some guys that are really playing well.’’

At the top of that list is Liddell, a 6-foot-7 sophomore who won Illinois’ Mr. Basketball award twice and began to emerge late last season with a 17-point effort against Iowa.

He has continued to evolve this season, averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, essentially doubling his production from his freshman season.

“It’s just awesome to see how much he’s improved,’’ Garza said. “Obviously, Kaleb Wesson leaving forced him to step up into a much bigger role, kind of like me last year with Tyler Cook leaving. You can tell the kid really, really worked hard to improve his game and he was really good last year, especially in our game with them. He was really lethal with his mid-range jumper against our zone.’’