Hawkeyes face quick turnaround against under-the-radar Buckeyes

The Iowa basketball team got its season pointed back in the right direction Tuesday night.
Keeping things going that way won’t be easy.
The No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes halted a two-game losing streak with an 84-78 victory over Michigan State, but they’ll follow that quickly with a Thursday night home game against No. 7 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The rapid turnaround with only one day between games was necessitated by COVID-19 postponements, but the Iowa players don’t seem to mind.
“I love it,’’ senior center Luka Garza said. “I’d play every day if I could. I’m excited that we get to play a lot of games in a row.’’
In Ohio State, the Hawkeyes will be facing a team that has flown under the national radar for much of the season but this week rose to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25, one spot above Iowa.
Undersized center E.J. Liddell is one of the most improved players in the country. Junior Duane Washington and California transfer Justice Sueing also are dynamic offensive forces. Point guard C.J. Walker is shooting 98% at the free throw line and has made 45 in a row.
The Buckeyes, who have won six of their last seven games, are so deep that Walker and Harvard transfer Seth Towns, the 2018 Ivy League player of the year, are not even starting right now.
They don’t have the towering inside presence of many Big Ten teams but they have about everything else.
“I think they have been really impressive,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They are consistent. They have got depth. They defend. They move the ball, share the ball. They have got some guys that are really playing well.’’
At the top of that list is Liddell, a 6-foot-7 sophomore who won Illinois’ Mr. Basketball award twice and began to emerge late last season with a 17-point effort against Iowa.
He has continued to evolve this season, averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, essentially doubling his production from his freshman season.
“It’s just awesome to see how much he’s improved,’’ Garza said. “Obviously, Kaleb Wesson leaving forced him to step up into a much bigger role, kind of like me last year with Tyler Cook leaving. You can tell the kid really, really worked hard to improve his game and he was really good last year, especially in our game with them. He was really lethal with his mid-range jumper against our zone.’’
Liddell has scored 20 or more points in four of the past five games, averaging 19.8 over that span. Included was a 26-point outburst two weeks ago against Illinois in which he showed a new dimension to his game by sinking four 3-point field goals.
“His play has really been phenomenal,’’ Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “His growth, it’s hard to really overstate the impact he’s had as a sophomore. He just continues to get better in front of our eyes. We saw it coming last year, really about this time was when he started to hit his stride. We really saw him come into form in February and March. He had a great summer.”
While his team has been on a roll, Holtmann admitted the Buckeyes haven’t faced a defensive challenge quite like the one that Garza and the Hawkeyes present.
He called them an “elite’’ team.
“I think Final Four-good and national championship-good,’’ he said. “They came into the season with the consensus preseason college basketball player of the year but they’re much more than that. They’re really versatile, big, physical. They are the best offensive team in the country right now.
“Maybe Gonzaga has a little bit of an argument but statistically Iowa has them. We have an elite offense. We’re fifth in the country in offense, but our numbers, they’re not close to Iowa’s. We’ll need to be our best there at their place for sure.”