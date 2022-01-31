Hawkeyes fall in double overtime

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Iowa ran out of rallies Monday night at Penn State.
After using a buzzer-beating tip-in by Keegan Murray to force overtime, the Nittany Lions came from behind in both the first and second overtime periods to hand the Hawkeyes a tough 90-86 Big Ten Conference basketball setback at the Bryce Jordan Center.
A 3-point basket by the Nittany Lions’ Myles Dread with nine seconds remaining in the first overtime led to the second and the Penn State senior knocked down four free throws in the final 12 seconds to deny Iowa a second Big Ten road victory of the season.
“We had a number of chances,’’ Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said, pointing to the 15 lead changes and 15 ties during the back-and-forth battle against a Nittany Lions’ team Iowa had beaten by 17 points at home nine days earlier.
Iowa scored the first points of the second overtime on a basket by Filip Rebraca to take an 80-78 lead, but a three-point play by Jalen Pickett on Penn State’s first possession pushed the Nittany Lions ahead to stay.
The Hawkeyes had three looks at the basket with a chance to take a lead after that point and missed all three shots.
Ahron Ulis, whose work at the line helped give Iowa a late lead in the first overtime, Patrick McCaffery and Keegan Murray each missed shots that would have given the Hawkeyes a lead in the second overtime.
It was that kind of night for the Hawkeyes, who shot 35.1% for the game and were beaten on the boards 53-43.
Iowa did overcame a six-point deficit in the final minute of regulation to extend the game.
The Hawkeyes trailed 65-59 after Sam Sessoms hit a turnaround jumper with 1 minute, 11 seconds to play in regulation.
Keegan Murray, who sat for more than 11 minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul, ignored a 1-of-9 start from the field to slice the Penn State lead in half. He buried a 3-point basket from the top of the key with :54 to go and then blocked a shot before going under the basket to rescue a missed 3-point try by Jordan Bohannon, tipping it in just before the buzzer to tie the game at 66 at the end of regulation.
As the end of the first overtime neared, Ulis hit four free throws to give Iowa a 78-75 lead that didn’t last.
Dread buried a 3-point shot over Keegan Murray’s outstretched arms with :09 left on the clock in the first overtime to tie the game at 78.
A miss by Kris Murray sent the teams into a second overtime before Penn State overcame one final deficit to send Iowa home with a loss.
“Dread definitely made a tough shot,’’ Patrick McCaffery said. “If you’re up three with under 10 seconds left, you’ve got to find a way to win the game. You can’t let him shoot that three. It was tough.’’
It was an uphill battle from the onset for Iowa, which hit just one of the first 10 shots it took in the game and quickly fell behind 11-2.
“We got off to a bad start, but we did a good job of fighting back,’’ Fran McCaffery said.
The Hawkeyes found a spark in their bench, first in a run of five straight points by Payton Sandfort midway through the half and then from the sharpshooting of Connor McCaffery.
After going 4-of-25 from 3-point range in his first 19 games, Connor McCaffery matched that make total in the first half to help given Iowa a 34-32 lead at the break.
Part of a 4-for-6 start from 3-point range for the senior, Connor McCaffery connected from behind the arc on three consecutive possessions over a 90-second span late in the half to push Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) in front 34-30 with 1:22 to go in the half.
Neither team mustered more than a six-point lead the rest of a game which saw John Harrar lead a group of five Nittany Lions in double figures, scoring 12 of his 19 points for Penn State (9-9, 4-6) in the second half.
Murray scored all 21 of his points after halftime, an effort complemented by 16 points from Patrick McCaffery, 12 from Connor McCaffery and 11 from Rebraca.