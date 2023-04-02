DALLAS -- Iowa's Final Four finale ended in a loss.

LSU took a second-quarter lead and handled the Hawkeyes 102-85 loss in the women's basketball national champioinship game at American Airlines Center.

Jasmine Carson scored 16 of her team-high 21 points in the second quarter as the Tigers took a lead they would not relinquish, opening a 59-42 lead at halftime.

Iowa, led by 30 points from Caitlin Clark, trailed by as many as 21 points early in the third quarter but rallied to trim the Tigers' lead to seven points on three occasions late in the quarter but came no closer.

Iowa ends its season at 31-7 while LSU finishes 34-2.

Iowa's Clark was named to the all-tournament team.

Angel Reese of LSU was chosen as the most valuable player, while the Tigers' Alexis Morris and Carson joined Clark and Zia Cooke of South Carolina on the all-tournament team.

