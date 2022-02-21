Hawkeyes feed Czinano, earn Hoosiers sweep

IOWA CITY – When it mattered most, 21st-ranked Iowa knew exactly what to do Monday.

The Hawkeyes got the ball to “Human Buckets.’’

That would be Monika Czinano, who scored 13 of her-game high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa to a come-from-behind an 88-82 women’s basketball victory over 10th-ranked Indiana.

The win was the second in three days for the Hawkeyes over the Hoosiers and it put Iowa into the thick of the Big Ten race heading into the final week of the regular season.

With a win at Rutgers on Thursday and at home next Sunday against Michigan, the Hawkeyes would be no worse than the second seed for next week’s conference tournament and would own a piece of the conference title.

“It’s what you want, to be playing your best basketball and to be in the conference race at the end of the season,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes earned the opportunity by treating the crowd of 7,510 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to a hard-fought win, overcoming early turnover issues and a deep, talented Indiana team to earn the win.

Iowa trailed 66-62 into the final quarter, already chipping away at a lead Indiana had held since the midpoint of the second quarter.

The Hawkeyes used a McKenna Warnock 3-pointer to pull within 68-65 in the opening minute of the quarter before repeatedly feeding the ball inside to Czinano.

She fielded a high pass from the right corner and scored on a reverse lay-up to cut the Indiana lead to 70-69 with 6 minutes, 1 second remaining and then pushed Iowa ahead to stay on the ensuing possession.

Czinano took a feed from Kate Martin and was fouled as she scored on a drive with 5:14 to go. She knocked down the free throw to put Iowa on top 72-70 and she didn’t stop there.

She scored nine points during an 11-0 run that ended when Martin dished out another of her seven assists and Czinano laid the ball through the basket, part of a 6-of-6 final quarter from the field for the senior who plans to use an extra year of eligibility for Iowa next season..

“They were in some foul trouble and that worked to my advantage. They did a great job of feeding me the ball,’’ Czinano said. “Things really worked out.’’

Bluder didn’t disagree.

“When you need a basket, get the ball to ‘Human Buckets’ and that’s what we did,’’ Bluder said.

Czinano close out the run with 4:05 remaining, giving Iowa a 76-70 lead was enough to hold off Indiana, which lost 96-91 to Iowa on Saturday.

“It’s not easy beating a team twice,’’ said Caitlin Clark, who finished with 29 points for the Hawkeyes. “Getting that first one at their place was big. It gave us a lot of confidence.’’

Before the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-4 Big Ten) rallied, Indiana turned 14 first-half turnovers by Iowa into 23 points and a 52-41 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes started quickly, jumping out to a 9-2 advantage before the Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4) put together the first of two sizeable runs during the opening two quarters to initially take a lead and then to regain it.

An initial run of 12 unanswered points negated Iowa’s early edge and left the Hawkeyes in a 14-9 hole when Grace Berger completed a three-point play with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Iowa answered, finishing the quarter on a 10-2 run to open a 26-23 lead that didn’t last.

Six of the Hawkeyes’ turnovers during the opening half came during a run of 14 straight points by Indiana that started with Kiandra Browne tying the game at 36-36 with 6:17 remaining in the half.

By the time Clark knocked down two free throws with 2:23 left, the Hoosiers had opened a 48-36 advantage. Ten of Indiana’s points during the stretch came off of Iowa turnovers.

“We had to get the turnovers fixed to give ourselves a chance,’’ Clark said.

Iowa turned the ball over 21 times in the game, but gave it away just twice in the final quarter.

“When you give up 23 points on turnovers in the first half, it’s hard to win,’’ Bluder said. “We had to get that figured out and fortunately we did.’’

