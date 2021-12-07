Hawkeyes' Feuerbach set for return to Hilton

It was part of the deal.
Kylie Feuerbach knew when she transferred from Iowa State to Iowa earlier this year that a return to Hilton Coliseum was inevitable.
That return is Wednesday night when the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes visit the 15th-ranked Cyclones in a 6 p.m. game.
“It’s going to be different, going over there this season, but I’m looking forward to it,’’ Feuerbach said. “I only want the best for Iowa State, except when they play Iowa. I’m where I want to be. I’m happy here and I found the right fit for me.’’
Feuerbach started 24 games as a freshman for the Cyclones a year ago, averaging 5.5 points, but she scored nine on 4-of-7 shooting for ISU in its 82-80 loss to the Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last December.
She played 19 minutes in that game, just under the 19.3 minutes she averages while coming off the bench to average 5.3 points for Iowa during its 5-1 start to the season.
“I like the team I’m part of now. There’s a great chemistry here and it’s been everything I was looking for when I made the decision to transfer,’’ Feuerbach said. “Basketball is fun again for me and that’s what I was hoping for. I found it.’’
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder likes that the Hawkeyes seemingly regained their offensive rhythm during the second half of Sunday’s 88-61 victory over Michigan State, pulling away from a 39-37 halftime lead with 54.5-percent shooting over the final two quarters.
“I’m glad to getting back to playing the basketball that I know we are capable of playing,’’ Bluder said. “It’s good to be going to Ames after a good performance because it is always a tough place to play and we know we will be taking on a good basketball team.’’
Iowa has won the last five games in the Cy-Hawk series between the teams, last losing to Iowa State 69-66 at Hilton Coliseum early in the 2015-16 season.
The Cyclones are off to an 8-1 start to the season, losing only a game at LSU and first-year coach Kim Mulkey by a 69-60 score on the same night the Hawkeyes lost at Duke 74-69.
Coach Bill Fennelly’s team has four players currently averaging in double figures, a group led by Ashley Joens. The senior wing from Iowa City High is currently second in the Big 12 in scoring with an average of 20.2 points per game.
Three sophomore guards – Lexi Donarski at 15.4 points, Aubrey Joens at 13.3 points and Emily Ryan at 10 points per game – complement Ashley Joens’ offensive effort and Ryan ranks fifth nationally in assists.
Ashley Joens and Aubrey Joens rank fourth and fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 9.4 and 8.9 respectively.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark leads the Big Ten in scoring and assists, averaging 22 points and 7.8 assists per game, and is sixth in the conference in rebounding at 8.7 per game.
Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock also have double-digit scoring averages for the Hawkeyes, averaging 17.7 and 13.3 points per game.