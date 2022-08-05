Hawkeyes' Feuerbach tears ACL

The season has ended before it started for Kylie Feuerbach of the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The junior guard suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament of her right knee during a team workout earlier this week at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Coach Lisa Bluder announced Friday that Feuerbach will undergo surgery later this month to repair the injury that will keep Feuerbach off the court for the entire 2022-23 season.

Feuerbach was a one of the Hawkeyes’ primary reserves in the backcourt last season after transferring to Iowa from Iowa State following her freshman season.

Her average of 14.6 minutes per game were the second most of any Hawkeye reserve last season and her 86.2-percent touch at the free three line ranked third on the team behind Tomi Taiwo and Caitlin Clark at 88.5 and 88.1 percent, respectively.

A native of Sycamore, Ill., the 6-foot guard started in two of the Hawkeyes’ 32 games a year ago and averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Her work included hitting all three shots she attempted from the field during a seven-point game and grabbing four rebounds in a win over sixth-ranked Michigan which gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

With Feuerbach out, Central Michigan transfer Molly Davis, returning reserve Sydney Affolter and freshman Taylor McCabe will provide backcourt depth behind Clark and Gabby Marshall.

Feuerbach is the third Hawkeye in the past two seasons to suffer a torn ACL.

The Hawkeyes anticipate the return sophomore forward Shateah Wetering and sophomore center Sharon Goodman from the same injury for the upcoming season.

Bluder said at a news conference a week ago she anticipates both players being cleared for full participation in practice by early October, well before Iowa’s Nov. 7 opener against Southern.