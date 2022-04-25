Hawkeyes fill staff vacancy from within

Iowa will stay within the program to fill the vacancy on its men’s basketball coaching staff.

Courtney Eldridge, a member of the coach Fran McCaffery’s staff for the past six seasons, was named Monday as an assistant coach.

He takes the position previously filled by Billy Taylor, who was named earlier this month as the head coach at Elon.

Eldridge played point guard on McCaffery-coached teams at North Carolina-Greensboro from 1998-2002 and joined the Iowa staff as its video coordinator from 2017-19 and its director of recruiting and player development the past three seasons.

“I have had a relationship with Courtney for a long time. He played for me at UNGC, has been on my staff and has a great relationship with our players,’’ McCaffery said in a statement announcing the hire.

“He is a tireless worker who has tremendous character and experience that will benefit our program.’’

Eldridge expressed thanks for the opportunity, saying over the past six years he has learned how special the Hawkeye program is.

“I am excited to mentor the student-athletes in our program,’’ Eldridge said.

In his new role with Iowa, Eldridge will be able to recruit players on the road for the first time.

He previously worked to organize and orchestrate recruiting schedules for all coaches on the Iowa staff, making certain they were in the right places at the right times to view prospective Hawkeyes.

A native of Boston, Eldridge was a two-time all-Southern Conference player on McCaffery-coached teams and following his playing career at North Carolina-Greensboro, he played professionally for 12 seasons.

Eldridge played in Brazil, Poland, Italy, Belarus, Turkey and the Dominican Republic. He also worked as a high school boys basketball coach at East Boston High School and at Saint Joseph Prep School in Brighton, Mass., before joining the Iowa staff.

