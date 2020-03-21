Hawkeyes' 1980 Final Four run 'still puts chills up and down your spine'

The Iowa wrestling team had won the NCAA championship that day and arrived home ahead of the basketball team to a cheering throng in the old fieldhouse. Head coach Dan Gable pulled out a bottle of champagne and some of the wrestlers spoke to the crowd.

"And then we pulled in and it was just a mob scene," Rosborough recalled. "It still puts chills up and down your spine. There was 12,000 people there just going crazy."

Things went downhill from there. The Hawkeyes lost to Louisville in the NCAA semifinals in a game that was played 40 years ago Sunday, then lost to Purdue in the third-place game.

But that trip to the Final Four has not been duplicated by an Iowa team in the four decades since.

And it will never be forgotten by the men who did it.

Adversity strikes

The Hawkeyes entered that season with plenty of promise. Olson’s squad had shared the Big Ten title the previous season and, if nothing else, it had one of the most electrifying guards in the country. Lester had averaged close to 20 points and six assists per game in each of the two preceding seasons.