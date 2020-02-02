Hawkeyes finish off Illini in intense battle

Then the Hawkeyes simply took over.

Connor McCaffery drilled a 3 off a pass from Fredrick, Fredrick tossed in a 15-footer off a pass from Garza and Garza nailed his career-best fourth 3-pointer of the game to make it 69-62 with 37 seconds remaining.

Wieskamp added a free throw, then threw down a clinching dunk with 10 seconds remaining that apparently infuriated the Illini. Underwood was standing at the bench instructing his players to surrender and not to foul, but Wieskamp said he didn’t know that as he swooped in for the punctuation mark.

After Ayo Dosunmu made a 3 to end the Iowa run, Underwood called timeout with 4.1 seconds showing and his team down by 7.

“They called timeout to press with four seconds left,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “I thought ‘OK, strike one.’ Then they’re fouling CJ. They’re hacking CJ for no reason. If you don’t want to call that, if you’re the ref, that’s fine.

“Then they throw it to me and (Dosunmu) takes a swing at me. He takes a swing at the ball. Why? There’s one second left. Why are you doing this? The ref still doesn’t call anything, but we’re good. I didn’t say anything to Ayo. He didn’t say anything to me.’’