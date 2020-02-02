Hawkeyes finish off Illini in intense battle

IOWA CITY — The Illinois basketball team showed just how tough it can be in one of the most intense battles of the Big Ten season on Sunday.
With 5½ minutes to go and the game hanging in the balance, guard Andres Feliz knifed between Iowa’s two tallest players, wrestled a rebound away from them and scored to give his team a four-point lead.
It’s a play Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he will show over and over to his players to demonstrate the sort of determination he craves.
There was only one problem on this day: Iowa was even tougher.
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes got another strong performance from Luka Garza, got equally superb efforts from CJ Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp and Connor McCaffery, and responded to the Feliz play with a 17-3 flurry to claim a 72-65 victory over the No. 19 Illini amid a raucous atmosphere at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“Big Ten basketball at its finest,’’ Underwood said with a wry smile after his team had its seven-game winning streak halted. “That was two teams slugging it out, fighting it out. They got the best of us today.’’
Connor McCaffery said it was “probably the most intense Big Ten game I’ve played.
“Every possession was such a grind on both ends, defensively, offensively,’’ he said.
Garza led the Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) with 25 points and 10 rebounds despite being held scoreless for the first 15 minutes. Wieskamp and Fredrick added 18 points apiece while McCaffery scored nine points on three 3-point field goals (matching a career high) while adding seven assists, three steals and no turnovers.
The Hawkeyes shot 50% from the field and had 19 assists on 25 baskets, but Iowa coach Fran McCaffery figured the win was more attributable to defense.
The Hawkeyes held the Illini scoreless for nearly four minutes down the stretch.
“Middle part of the second half defensively we were not where we needed to be,’’ McCaffery said. “I pointed that out during a timeout and I thought we were substantially better after that.’’
Things didn’t look promising after Feliz’ relentless putback gave Illinois a 59-55 lead.
But then the Illini (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) committed a silly foul, giving Fredrick two free throws, then turned the ball over against the press in what Underwood described as his team’s “one casual play of the day.
“You can’t be casual in a war,’’ he said.
That resulted in two more Fredrick free throws and Garza gave Iowa the lead with a layup before Feliz grabbed it back with a 3-pointer.
Then the Hawkeyes simply took over.
Connor McCaffery drilled a 3 off a pass from Fredrick, Fredrick tossed in a 15-footer off a pass from Garza and Garza nailed his career-best fourth 3-pointer of the game to make it 69-62 with 37 seconds remaining.
Wieskamp added a free throw, then threw down a clinching dunk with 10 seconds remaining that apparently infuriated the Illini. Underwood was standing at the bench instructing his players to surrender and not to foul, but Wieskamp said he didn’t know that as he swooped in for the punctuation mark.
After Ayo Dosunmu made a 3 to end the Iowa run, Underwood called timeout with 4.1 seconds showing and his team down by 7.
“They called timeout to press with four seconds left,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “I thought ‘OK, strike one.’ Then they’re fouling CJ. They’re hacking CJ for no reason. If you don’t want to call that, if you’re the ref, that’s fine.
“Then they throw it to me and (Dosunmu) takes a swing at me. He takes a swing at the ball. Why? There’s one second left. Why are you doing this? The ref still doesn’t call anything, but we’re good. I didn’t say anything to Ayo. He didn’t say anything to me.’’
But more words were exchanged between the two teams following the final whistle. They wisely decided to dispense with the usual postgame handshakes.
“I don’t know what happened at the end,’’ Underwood said. “It probably was more words than anything else.’’
“Just two teams that are emotional and want to win,’’ Fredrick added.
Feliz led Illinois with 17 points but Dosunmu, who averages 16 per game, had only 11 including the meaningless 3 in the final seconds. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn was held to just six points and six rebounds in a much anticipated head-to-head battle with Garza.
“It was just a really tough game, a lot of fun to play in,’’ Fredrick said, “but at the end of the day, we stayed together, locked in at the defensive end, got stops and when we got the ball, we executed.’’