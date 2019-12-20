Hawkeyes' Fredrick grew up watching Cincinnati

Even though he has played in only 10 games — he missed one game with a quad injury — the 6-foot-3 guard said it feels as if he has been on the Hawkeyes’ roster for "three or four years."

"I feel really at home here, I feel really comfortable," he said. "I almost feel like a vet in a way, but obviously I still have a lot to learn.

"I’m really comfortable out there," he added. "I don’t feel rattled. I’m just having fun. I don’t feel like this is my first year playing."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He pointed to last week’s 84-68 victory over Iowa State as an example. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 21 points in the first half, but the Cyclones made a big run in the second half to cut the lead to 7 and get the Hilton Coliseum crowd excited.

"That place was shaking," Fredrick said. "It was very loud and I just felt no pressure. I felt like I’d been there before. I was just ready for the moment."

Fredrick is not the only player on the Iowa roster who is familiar with the Cincinnati team the Hawkeyes will face at 8 p.m. as part of the Legends Classic at the United Center in Chicago.

The Hawkeyes just defeated the Bearcats (7-4) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament last March.