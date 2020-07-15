Hawkeyes' Fredrick undergoes foot surgery

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa guard CJ Fredrick underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a stress fracture in his right foot and is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks.

The redshirt sophomore, who was named to the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season, had a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal in a procedure at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

“The timing for this surgery was perfect,” Fredrick in a university news release. “This procedure will allow me to recover quickly and be able to play pain-free in that foot for the season. I can’t wait to begin rehabbing and working toward the upcoming season.”

Fredrick started all 25 games in which he played last season and finished as the Hawkeyes’ third-leading scorer at 10.2 points per game. He led the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage at 46.1%.

The 6-foot-3 Cincinnati native was one of only three power-5 conference players to finish with more than 65 assists and fewer than 32 turnovers while shooting better than 46% from 3-point range.

Fredrick has had his share of injuries during his first two years at Iowa. He suffered a shoulder injury in preseason practice prior to the 2018-19 season and ended up taking a redshirt season.