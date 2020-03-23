Hawkeyes' Garza makes another All-America team

Iowa center Luka Garza on Monday became the first Iowa basketball player ever to be named a first-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
The USBWA has been naming All-America teams since 1957. The Hawkeyes’ Jarrod Uthoff was a second-team selection in 2016.
The USBWA is one of four outlets used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams. Garza already has been named to two of the others — by the Associated Press and The Sporting News — with the other one, chosen by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, expected to be announced later this week.
Iowa’s only previous consensus All-Americans were Muscatine’s Murray Wier in 1948 and Charles Darling in 1952.
Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in leading the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record during the past season. He broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record, finished the season with a string of 16 consecutive 20-point games and had a dozen games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The 6-foot-11 junior joined Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll and Glenn Robinson as the only Big Ten players ever to collect 740 points and 300 rebounds in a season.
Garza already has been selected the national player of the year by The Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report and ESPN. He also is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the Wooden Award, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and the Lute Olson Award.
District honors: Garza also was one of several players from area NCAA Division I programs to collect all-district honors Monday from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
He was named to the first team in District 7, which includes Big Ten programs, with teammate Joe Wieskamp and Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu making the second team.
Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was awarded second-team honors in District 8, which includes Big 12 teams.
Northern Iowa's A.J. Green and Austin Phyfe made the first team in District 16, which encompasses Missouri Valley Conference schools, and Panthers coach Ben Jacobson was selected by his peers as the district coach of the year.
Drake's Liam Robbins, a 7-foot post player from Davenport Assumption, made the second team in District 16 along with teammate Roman Penn.