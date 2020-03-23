Hawkeyes' Garza makes another All-America team

Iowa center Luka Garza on Monday became the first Iowa basketball player ever to be named a first-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The USBWA has been naming All-America teams since 1957. The Hawkeyes’ Jarrod Uthoff was a second-team selection in 2016.

The USBWA is one of four outlets used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams. Garza already has been named to two of the others — by the Associated Press and The Sporting News — with the other one, chosen by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, expected to be announced later this week.

Iowa’s only previous consensus All-Americans were Muscatine’s Murray Wier in 1948 and Charles Darling in 1952.

Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in leading the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record during the past season. He broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record, finished the season with a string of 16 consecutive 20-point games and had a dozen games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The 6-foot-11 junior joined Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll and Glenn Robinson as the only Big Ten players ever to collect 740 points and 300 rebounds in a season.