Hawkeyes' Garza wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

“Knowing the amount of respect that Luka has for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, this award is incredibly special for Luka,’’ McCaffery said. “No player in the country was as productive and consistent — against the quality of teams and players in the Big Ten — than Luka Garza in 2020. It’s rewarding to watch a young man work and grow the way Luka has and to see the commitment he has to his teammates, to the program, and to his family.”

Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in a breakout junior season. He broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and registered the 10th best point total in Big Ten history despite having the conference tournament and NCAA tournament wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He scored 20 or more points 25 times, including the final 16 games of the season. He became only the third Big Ten player to have at least 740 points and 300 rebounds in a season and his numbers in a dozen games against ranked opponents — 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots — were even better than his overall stats.

He already has won six national player of the year awards — from The Sporting News, ESPN, FOX, Basketball Times, Bleacher Report and Stadium — and is considered a co-favorite, with Dayton’s Obi Toppin, to win the Wooden.

He also was named the winner of the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year award last week.

