Hawkeyes' Garza wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Luka Garza won one big national award Tuesday.
He had to wait until later in the day to learn if he had won an even bigger prize.
Iowa’s record-setting 6-foot-11 junior was named the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the top center in college basketball.
The results of voting for the John R. Wooden Award, which goes to the top player in the country, were scheduled to be unveiled on the 4 p.m. broadcast of ESPN SportsCenter.
Garza learned of the Jabbar results late Tuesday morning.
“I have looked up to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar my entire life,” he said. “To win an award in his name is a tremendous honor and one that I share with my family. I am incredibly grateful to have the coaching staff, group of teammates, and my family, which put me in position to win this award.’’
Jabbar, who led UCLA to three consecutive NCAA championships from 1966-69 and was a six-time MVP in the NBA, praised Garza for his intelligence and efficiency on the court.
“To have 25 games with 20 points or more is no easy task and it proves the level of effort and focus he sustained throughout the season,’’ Jabbar said.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery expressed his pride for Garza in a statement released by Iowa.
“Knowing the amount of respect that Luka has for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, this award is incredibly special for Luka,’’ McCaffery said. “No player in the country was as productive and consistent — against the quality of teams and players in the Big Ten — than Luka Garza in 2020. It’s rewarding to watch a young man work and grow the way Luka has and to see the commitment he has to his teammates, to the program, and to his family.”
Garza averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in a breakout junior season. He broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and registered the 10th best point total in Big Ten history despite having the conference tournament and NCAA tournament wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He scored 20 or more points 25 times, including the final 16 games of the season. He became only the third Big Ten player to have at least 740 points and 300 rebounds in a season and his numbers in a dozen games against ranked opponents — 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots — were even better than his overall stats.
He already has won six national player of the year awards — from The Sporting News, ESPN, FOX, Basketball Times, Bleacher Report and Stadium — and is considered a co-favorite, with Dayton’s Obi Toppin, to win the Wooden.
He also was named the winner of the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year award last week.
