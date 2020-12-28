Hawkeyes gear up for much-improved Wildcats

It has increased its scoring output from 64.9 points per game to 85.3. It has six players averaging between 8.3 and 15 per contest. Its defense has limited opponents to 37.8% shooting and under 28% from beyond the arc.

“They’re playing with a chip on their shoulder and you respect that in them,” Iowa’s Connor McCaffery said.

The Wildcats are a year older. They’re also much healthier.

“Last year, we had a bunch of freshmen and young kids that didn’t know what it took to win in the Big Ten,” Collins said. “We threw them into the fire on purpose. We made the decision to go really young and to develop this core, with hopes over time they would get tougher, would get better, would get smarter in game situations and you’re seeing that happen.

“We are more confident and these guys have more belief than they did last year.”

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery could sense Northwestern was on the verge last season despite its record. McCaffery said it starts with Miller Kopp and forward Pete Nance, both who started as freshmen and are now juniors.

Anthony Gaines is back after playing only 11 games last year because of injury. Chase Audige sat out last season after transferring.