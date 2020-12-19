Hawkeyes get an education in loss to Gonzaga

That surge gave Gonzaga a 38-24 edge with six minutes remaining in the half.

"They made that one run in the first half that really, if you look at, it was the difference in the game," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "It was like a 13-0 run and we lose by 11."

The Hawkeyes had to battle uphill the rest of the way. Gonzaga briefly got the lead up to 20 when Aaron Cook scored in transition to make it 71-51 with about 13½ minutes to go.

Iowa, sparked by Garza and Joe Toussaint, then closed to within nine on several occasions and trimmed it to eight (96-88) when Toussaint scored on a drive with 39.9 seconds remaining.

Gonzaga finished things up at the foul line. Nembhard made two free throws with 35 seconds left and Cook added another one with 13.8 seconds to go.

Although Garza scored 30 points, the Zags did not allow him to do anything from 3-point range, where he had been 8 for 10 in the previous two games. His only two 3-point attempts of the game came in the final 10 seconds.