Hawkeyes get an education in loss to Gonzaga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After a week of final exams, the Iowa basketball team found itself right back in the classroom on Saturday morning.
The Hawkeyes’ much-anticipated matchup with No. 1-ranked Gonzaga turned out to be a highly educational experience.
They learned about transition defense, rebounding and toughness. They also learned that Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs is a pretty good 3-point shooter.
All of it added up to a somewhat painful but potentially valuable lesson in a 99-88 loss to the Zags at the Sanford Pentagon.
"I think the most important thing is to learn from it," Iowa center Luka Garza said after he and his teammates suffered their first loss in seven games. "We’ve got a group of experienced guys. We know what it feels like to win big games. We know what it feels like to lose. We need to take this to the film room and learn from what we did wrong …
"We know we need to be tougher, especially on the glass," added Garza, who scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss. "We’re a better rebounding team than we showed tonight and we will be in the future."
The No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes (6-1) got outrebounded 49-37. More surprisingly, Gonzaga was the much more accurate team from 3-point range.
The Zags made 13 of 26 shots from behind the 3-point arc while the Hawkeyes made just 4 of 22.
Teammate Joe Wieskamp, who contributed 20 points and 9 rebounds, agreed that it was a game loaded with "learning points."
"For the most part, I think we did a good job offensively," Wieskamp said. "The defensive end is where we need to improve. They were getting out in transition too much."
Suggs, a 6-foot-4 guard who is regarded as one of the premier freshmen in the country, was the primary catalyst for a Gonzaga attack that shot 51.4% from the field.
Suggs, who was 2 for 6 from 3-point range in the first three games of his college career, was 7 for 10 on Saturday on his way to a career-best 27 points.
Suggs said during a 17-day layoff since the Zags’ last game, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he spent a lot of late nights alone in the gym, putting up shots.
"Coming into the weekend, I really felt comfortable with it …," Suggs said. "I just came out today confident and was confident throughout the game, and the shots went in."
Drew Timme added 15 points for the Zags (4-0) with Corey Kispert and Andrew Nembhard contributing 13 apiece. Joel Ayayi chipped in with 11 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists.
Suggs made two of his 3s during a 13-0 first half scoring run, during which Iowa missed seven straight shots.
That surge gave Gonzaga a 38-24 edge with six minutes remaining in the half.
"They made that one run in the first half that really, if you look at, it was the difference in the game," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "It was like a 13-0 run and we lose by 11."
The Hawkeyes had to battle uphill the rest of the way. Gonzaga briefly got the lead up to 20 when Aaron Cook scored in transition to make it 71-51 with about 13½ minutes to go.
Iowa, sparked by Garza and Joe Toussaint, then closed to within nine on several occasions and trimmed it to eight (96-88) when Toussaint scored on a drive with 39.9 seconds remaining.
Gonzaga finished things up at the foul line. Nembhard made two free throws with 35 seconds left and Cook added another one with 13.8 seconds to go.
Although Garza scored 30 points, the Zags did not allow him to do anything from 3-point range, where he had been 8 for 10 in the previous two games. His only two 3-point attempts of the game came in the final 10 seconds.
"I can’t sit here and say it worked because he had 30 on us and 10 (rebounds)," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "But he’s a heckuva player and they do a great job of putting him in positions that make it hard to double and if you don’t execute the double properly you’re going to pay."
In addition to Wieskamp, the Iowa offense also got a lift from Toussaint, who finished with a season-high 14 points.
Although it was the Zags who were coming off a long layoff, they seemed to continually beat the Hawkeyes to loose balls at crucial points in the game.
"We didn’t get enough 50-50 balls," Garza said. "I think there were some weird bounces. We need to make sure we adjust to those and go after them with all we’ve got. We didn’t do that tonight. For us to win these kind of games, we need to be the tougher team, we need to be a grittier team, we need to get those 50-50s."
He added that if the Hawkeyes and Zags should run across one another again at some point later in the season, he feels good about Iowa’s chances.
"We have extreme confidence we could beat this team," Garza said. "We just need to play better and play to our potential."
