Hawkeyes get defensive in opening win

IOWA CITY — Iowa flipped the script in Monday’s season-opening 89-58 men’s basketball win over Bethune-Cookman.

With all five starters scoring in double figures and the Hawkeyes recording 25 assists on 34 baskets, it was the attention to detail on defense that pleased Iowa players the most following the win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We know what people say around the country about our defense and we want to change that narrative," Iowa guard Payton Sandfort said. “We did a lot of things well in this game but the way we defended in the first 10 minutes of the second half, that was good to see."

Iowa held Bethune-Cookman without a point for the first 5 minutes, 52 seconds of the half and gave up just three points in the first nine minutes while limiting the Wildcats to 27% shooting over the final 20 minutes.

The Hawkeyes made life miserable for Bethune-Cookman’s top two returning scorers, Joe French and Kevin Davis.

Iowa held the pair who combined to average just under 30 points per game last season to six points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Sandfort drew the initial assignment of defending French, the preseason player of the year in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and welcomed the challenge.

“I was excited to have that chance," Sandfort said. “We’ve been working since June on becoming a better team defensively and to go out and defend the way we did, that feels good. We want to keep that going for the rest of the year."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wouldn’t mind that either. He considered Monday's performance a good start, limiting Bethune-Cookman to 34.8% shooting.

“Davis and French are really good players and we wanted to put pressure on them defensively and on their other two guards, which I felt we did," McCaffery said, referencing the combined 11-of-33 shooting by Marcus Garrett and Zion Harmon. “We did a good job with back screens, with getting back in transition."

The effort complemented what was taking place on the other end of the court.

Tony Perkins led Iowa with 16 points while Filip Rebraca collected 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes.

Kris Murray finished with 14 points, Sandfort had 13 and Patrick McCaffery added 12 as part of an offensive effort that saw Iowa shoot 50.7%.

All 10 Hawkeyes who played before coach McCaffery cleared his bench with just under 4 minutes remaining scored and Iowa finished with 11 players contributing at least one rebound and an equal number having an assist.

“We’re an unselfish basketball team," Rebraca said. “We have 25 assists and I think you’re going to see different guys on different nights lead us in scoring. One night it might be Kris, one night it might be Patrick or Perkins and another it might be Payton or me. That’s the type of team we’re going to be."

The Hawkeyes started quickly.

After a 6-of-8 start from the field, Iowa separated itself from Bethune-Cookman with a 16-3 run midway through the opening half.

A 3-point basket by French pulled the Wildcats within 17-12 with 14:14 remaining in the first half before Rebraca and Murray went to work.

The two Hawkeyes combined for 11 straight points for Iowa, fueling a run that ended with a Murray basket with 8:18 remaining in the half and the Wildcats in the middle of a 5 1/2-minute scoring drought.

Bethune-Cookman did pull within 37-26 with 4:29 to go in the half before Murray opened a string of eight straight points by Iowa with one of the Hawkeyes’ 11 3-point baskets in the game.

Iowa extended its 54-35 halftime lead with a run of 11 unanswered points to open the second half, a spurt broken up a three-point play by Harmon, who led the Wildcats with 15 points.

The Hawkeye lead ballooned to 74-38 with 12:24 remaining after Patrick McCaffery and Connor McCaffery connected on consecutive 3-point baskets and Iowa led by 38 with just over four minutes left.

“We wanted to get off to a good start and we did," Perkins said.