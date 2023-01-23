Hawkeyes get defensive, stun Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a battle with unbeaten and second-ranked Ohio State, Iowa grabbed a lead less than two minutes into the second quarter Monday night and never let go.

The 10th-ranked Hawkeyes may be known for leading the Big Ten in offense, but defense and rebounding allowed Iowa to hand the Buckeyes their first loss in 20 games this season, 83-72.

The Hawkeyes held Ohio State to 38 percent shooting outmuscled the Buckeyes on the boards 51-31 to forge a three-way tie at the top of the Big Ten standings at the midpoint of the conference race.

Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana, a winner at Michigan on Monday, are all 8-1 in Big Ten play.

“They came into Carver the last two years and won. It was nice to return the favor,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said following the Iowa program’s first road win ever over a team ranked in the top two nationally.

Caitlin Clark led the way one day after her 21st birthday, celebrating with the eighth triple-double of her career.

The junior finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and dished out nine of her 15 assists in the first half to help the Hawkeyes open a 43-34 halftime lead.

“I told people for my birthday all I wanted was to win this game,’’ Clark said in a Learfield Sports interview following the game. “My teammates must have been listening. This is the best present of all.’’

Iowa was able to celebrate because of a collaborative effort.

Monika Czinano maneuvered around foul trouble to finish with 22 points, Kate Martin had her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Hannah Stuelke contributed eight points and a career- and game-high 13 rebounds.

Molly Davis finished with just three points, but stepping in the starting five in place of injured McKenna Warnock, she may have hit the biggest shot of the game.

Ohio State had held Iowa scoreless for 6 minutes, 29 seconds as it whittled a 56-44 lead the Hawkeyes had taken on a Sydney Affolter follow up midway through the third quarter to two points.

“We had a great beginning to the third quarter, extended the lead to 12 points and then they battled back,’’ Bluder said. “It was a two-point game at the end of the quarter and I said, ‘OK, we only have to win by two. We don’t have to win by more than that, just play.’ And we did. Our fourth quarter was really good.’’

Iowa missed 10 consecutive shots before Davis extended the 56-54 advantage the Hawkeyes held through three quarters.

She buried a 3-point shot from the top of the key with 9:27 remaining in the game to give Iowa five-point cushion.

Freshman Cotie McMahon, who led Ohio State with 21 points, answered Davis’ score with a basket on the ensusing possession but Clark followed with a deep 3-pointer that gave Iowa a 62-56 lead with 8:27 to play.

The Buckeyes were within 64-60 when Rikki Harris knocked down a 3-pointer just under a minute later, but a basket by Clark fueled an 11-2 run.

A 3-pointer by Martin with 3:11 to go left Iowa (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) with a 75-62 advantage and Ohio State came no closer than eight points the rest of the game.

“We weathered so much to earn this win. We weathered their run. We weathered Monika being in foul trouble, everything,’’ Clark said. “We won it with our defense. We mixed things up, had them confused.’’

That was particularly true in the second quarter when Ohio State (19-1, 8-1) hit just 5-of-18 shots and was outscored 20-10 as Iowa erased the 24-23 lead the Buckeyes held after Taylor Mikesell drained a 3-pointer as time expired to end the opening quarter.

It was Clark who put Iowa ahead to stay, giving the Hawkeyes a 27-26 lead when she scored on a fast break with 8:10 to go in the second quarter.

Mikesell, who entered the game leading six Ohio State players who averaged in double figures, was held by Gabbie Marshall’s defense to 12 points and 5-of-16 shooting.

The Buckeyes never found a comfort zone from long range, connecting on just 4-of-25 attempts from 3-point range.

“We did a great job of staying locked in and focused and that really helped us out,’’ Bluder said after Iowa won for the fourth time in five Big Ten road games.