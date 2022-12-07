Hawkeyes get defensive, topple Cyclones

IOWA CITY – In earning a needed signature victory, a defensive difference separated the Iowa women’s basketball team from Iowa State.

The 16th-ranked Hawkeyes held the 10th-ranked Cyclones to 36.4-percent shooting Wednesday as they rallied for a 70-67 Cy-Hawk Series victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We won this game because we played great defense,’’ Iowa all-American Caitlin Clark said. “We had that fire on the defensive end that’s been missing. We had that fire tonight.’’

That was particularly the case in the third quarter as the Hawkeyes surrendered just eight points, turning a 28-23 halftime deficit into a 50-36 advantage that went unchallenged.

“That third quarter was one of the finest third quarters I’ve ever seen,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “That as the best defensive effort of the season and the best focus of the season.’’

That combination proved to be too much for Iowa State to overcome.

“We were a little hesitant,’’ Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly said. “We had some looks and we passed them up. I thought they defended really well. When we passed up shots, we played into their defense.’’

The Hawkeyes trailed 30-23 early in the opening minute of the third quarter, but 3-point baskets by McKenna Warnock and Clark positioned Iowa to pull within 34-33 when Monika Czinano buried a 16-foot jumper from the middle of the key midway through the quarter.

The basket sparked a 19-2 run to close the quarter by Iowa.

The Hawkeyes took the lead for good at 36-34 on one of Clark’s four 3-point baskets with 4 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Addison O’Grady, coming in off the bench when Czinano found herself in foul trouble, knocked down three shots in the quarter as the Iowa advantage reached double digits at 48-36 on a 3-pointer by Kate Martin with just under one minute to play in the third.

“They made a lot of baskets at the end of the shot clock. You’ve got to finish possessions. They did. We didn’t,’’ Fennelly said.

Iowa State hit just one field goal over the final six minutes of the quarter and came no closer than 10 points on two occasions over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Clark led three Hawkeyes in double figures with a 19-point game. She added eight assists – one shy of ISU’s team total – and had eight rebounds.

Ashley Joens and Emily Ryan led four Cyclones in double digits with 15 points apiece, but a rotation of Martin and Warnock limited ISU’s career scoring leader to 5-of-13 shooting.

“She’s an amazing player and it seems like I’ve been guarding her every year since I’ve been here,’’ Warnock said. “She’s a tough guard and has had such a good career.’’

The victory was Iowa’s sixth in seven years against ISU, which won a 77-70 game between teams last season at Hilton Coliseum.

It was even more significant for the Hawkeyes because it was the first win in three tries this season against rated opponent.

“As good as it feels to beat an instate rival it is even better to get that top-25 win. Long-term, that’s important and to get that first one and that will help us down the road,’’ Bluder said.

Iowa earned it by overcoming a slow start.

Clark and Joens combined to go 1-for-15 from the field in the opening quarter, indicative of the struggles both teams endured from the field throughout the first two quarters.

The Cyclones (6-2) outscored the Hawkeyes 13-3 over the final 4:08 of the first half to take a 28-23 advantage into the locker room at the break.

Bluder said she spent halftime telling her team how good its defensive effort had been.

“We held Iowa State to 28 points. We just said the shots were going to fall. We felt like we were getting good shots and the numbers would come out at the end,’’ said Bluder, whose team shot 61.5 percent over the final two quarters.

Iowa, which didn’t top 30 percent from the field in either of the first two quarters, used a fast start by Czinano to open an early advantage.

Czinano hit her first three shots, scoring six of her 18 points in the first five minutes of the game to help the Hawkeyes (7-3) to an 11-3 lead following a Warnock basket with 3:38 to go in the opening quarter.

Joens connected on an open 3-pointer from the left of the key to send the teams into the second quarter tied at 11-11.

A jumper by Clark and a 3-pointer by Martin left Iowa in front 20-15 before back-to-back baskets from 3-point range by Emily Ryan pushed the Cyclones in front 21-20 with four minutes to play in the half.

Iowa mustered only a 3-pointer by the Clark as ISU built a lead which grew to 26-20 on a 3-pointer by Stephanie Soares with 2:36 remaining in the half.

“That first half was rough,’’ Clark said. “I felt like we had some decent looks, but the shots weren’t dropping. The feeling at half was that sooner or later, they would start to drop and eventually they did.’’