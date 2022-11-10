Hawkeyes get offensive, blow out Aces

IOWA CITY — On a record-setting night for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, it was all about the touch and feel for the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes.

Iowa blistered the nets from start to finish in a 115-62 rout of Evansville, setting a program record for points in a game with its second win in four days at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“You don’t set a record for points by walking the ball down the floor,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We like to play fast and when you do that and shoot 50% from 3 and 69% from two-point range, that’s a really good night.’’

The Hawkeyes smoothed out a few rough edges from its 87-34 season-opening win over Southern on Monday and that’s what felt good to Caitlin Clark, who led Iowa with her 27th career double-double.

“This felt a lot better. It felt like Iowa basketball,’’ Clark said. “It wasn’t so choppy. We knew we could play a lot better, run our offense a lot better and in the first half, we guarded a lot better. The second half, that slowed down a little bit but overall, it felt more like Iowa basketball.’’

The Hawkeyes topped the previous single-game record for points of 108 set in a New Year’s Eve matinee against Illinois in 2019 by shooting 64.2% for the game.

A three-point play by AJ Ediger with 3 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the game pushed Iowa past its old offensive standard.

Clark, who totaled 26 points and 12 assists, led a group of four Iowa players in double figures during a game in which all 13 Hawkeyes who took the court scored.

Monika Czinano hit eight of the 12 shots she attempted to finish with 23 points, McKenna Warnock totaled 15 on 6-of-7 shooting and freshman Hannah Stuelke had 14 while matching Warnock’s touch from the field.

Stuelke and Warnock also grabbed eight rebounds apiece, helping Iowa to a 51-23 advantage on the glass.

“I’m proud of the way we rebounded, how everybody went to the boards on both ends of the floor,’’ said Czinano, who joined Molly Davis in grabbing seven rebounds.

It took Clark less than six minutes to reach double figures, contributing to a 10-of-15 start from the field by the Hawkeyes in the first quarter.

Iowa closed the quarter on a 19-3 run, a surge fueled by a basket from Czinano and a 3-pointer from Clark that allowed the Hawkeyes to pull away from a 7-4 lead.

Held to 25% shooting in the first half and 33% for the game, the Purple Aces found themselves in a 26-7 hole after one quarter and called a timeout less than two minutes into the second as Iowa got its transition game going.

"It felt good to get our running game going and move the ball the way we did,'' Clark said. "We were able to play the way we like to play.''

Baskets by Czinano, Clark and Warnock – who all reached double figures by halftime – helped extend the Hawkeye lead to 34-10 when Clark scored on a break off of a turnover with 8:10 remaining in the half.

“I thought we played a very good first half,’’ Bluder said. “Six turnovers, did a lot of things, got to the boards on the offensive and defensive end. We owned the paint (outscoring the Purple Aces 62-14). We just did a lot of good things.’’

The Hawkeyes remained hot from the field throughout the first 20 minutes.

Ten players contributed points as Iowa shot 61.1% in the first half, leading by as many as 32 points and opening a 54-23 lead at the break, a margin that reached 53 points in the game’s final minute.

Myia Clark led Evansville (1-1) with 18 points.