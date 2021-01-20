Hawkeyes glad to battle actual team rather than parking police

The Iowa basketball team hasn’t gotten in a lot of games lately because of postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It seems the Hawkeyes may have had more encounters with campus parking police than with Big Ten Conference foes.
However, the No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes return to the court Thursday night to take on Indiana in an 8:01 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, placing a five-game winning streak on the line as they try to keep pace with Michigan in the Big Ten race.
The Hawkeyes have played only once in the past 11 days and Sunday’s game against Nebraska already has been postponed. Barring any changes in the Big Ten schedule, they will have another eight days off prior to a much anticipated battle at No. 22 Illinois on Jan. 29.
“It’s not ideal but we have a veteran group,’’ reserve forward Jack Nunge said Wednesday on a Zoom conference with reporters. “We have a lot of older guys and we’ve all been through a lot of adversity in our time here.
“I think we have a team that’s very suited for this type of year. We can just focus one day at a time, one practice at a time and one play at a time, just going from game to game. We’re looking at Indiana and then after that we’ll look at the next game.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he didn’t have any updates on how or when postponed games against Michigan State and Nebraska will be made up. He said previously that he hopes all the games will be played.
“I'm sure the league is working on that,’’ he said. “It's probably doable, but probably a little more complicated than it might appear. It's obviously new territory for all of us, and you're working with a lot of different networks. And then you've got to find out when those teams can play. So I think it's just going to be movable parts.’’
There has been other scheduling news this week. The NCAA came out with details about how the entire NCAA tournament will be played in the state of Indiana. There also are reports that the Big Ten tournament, scheduled to take place in Chicago, could possibly also be moved to Indianapolis.
The tournament could be held in a safer, more controlled environment there that would allow some fans to attend the games, something that likely would not be possible in Chicago.
McCaffery said that plan is the logical way to go and most of his players agree.
“I think that makes the most sense,’’ senior Jordan Bohannon said. “I’ve talked to a bunch of players across the league through our group chat, thinking about what the best options are for us, and I think that’s the best situation is to move it to Indianapolis, where family members are going to be allowed and family members can travel there and watch us play for a Big Ten title.’’
The schedule isn’t the only thing that has occupied Bohannon’s attention this week.
The veteran point guard took to Twitter on Tuesday to detail an encounter he had with campus parking personnel. According to Bohannon’s account, he had a flat tire in a campus parking lot and as he was waiting for a tow truck, police gave him a ticket and then verbally accosted him about moving his vehicle.
“The Iowa City parking police, I don’t think any of the workers have a soul or a heart at that place,’’ Bohannon said Wednesday. “I want to make that known right now. I’m sure they’re great people off of their jobs but when they put on that uniform I’m not sure there’s a heart in them and I really pray for them.’’
Bohannon, who has been known to be less than completely serious when speaking with reporters, declared war on the parking police on Twitter and when asked Wednesday if he had a plan of attack in mind, he said he did.
“I’m not going to formally state it right now but we’ll see what happens in the near future in the Jordan Bohannon vs. parking police saga,’’ he said with a smile.
Teammate Patrick McCaffery said Bohannon doesn’t have a plan. He was fibbing about that. But he said the senior wasn’t the only one who got a ticket Tuesday.
McCaffery said the police went easy on everyone during winter break.
“But (Tuesday) I guess they decided to make a big grand return and give like half the team tickets,’’ the freshman forward said. “I haven’t had any actual altercations with the parking lady, as Jordan has, but I’ve definitely gotten my share of tickets.’’
The Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1 Big Ten) seem grateful to finally get back to playing basketball and turn their attention to Indiana (8-6, 3-4 Big Ten).
“They’re really good. They’re a lot better than their record ...’’ said Patrick McCaffery, who became good friends with Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis during their years on the AAU circuit.
“They’ve got a lot of different weapons offensively, a lot of different guys that can hurt you, so we’ve definitely got to be locked in,’’ he added. “Obviously, Trayce has been a monster this year so we definitely need to be locked in on him.’’