Hawkeyes glad to battle actual team rather than parking police

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

“I'm sure the league is working on that,’’ he said. “It's probably doable, but probably a little more complicated than it might appear. It's obviously new territory for all of us, and you're working with a lot of different networks. And then you've got to find out when those teams can play. So I think it's just going to be movable parts.’’

There has been other scheduling news this week. The NCAA came out with details about how the entire NCAA tournament will be played in the state of Indiana. There also are reports that the Big Ten tournament, scheduled to take place in Chicago, could possibly also be moved to Indianapolis.

The tournament could be held in a safer, more controlled environment there that would allow some fans to attend the games, something that likely would not be possible in Chicago.

McCaffery said that plan is the logical way to go and most of his players agree.

“I think that makes the most sense,’’ senior Jordan Bohannon said. “I’ve talked to a bunch of players across the league through our group chat, thinking about what the best options are for us, and I think that’s the best situation is to move it to Indianapolis, where family members are going to be allowed and family members can travel there and watch us play for a Big Ten title.’’